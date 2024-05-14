National Football League Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to one-year deal Updated May. 14, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills have signed yet another receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, to reshape a position group that lost two starters, including Stefon Diggs.

The Bills announced the signing of the sixth-year player to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a day after Valdes-Scantling visited the team for a workout.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Valdes-Scantling is a two-time Super Bowl champion after spending the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he combined for 63 catches for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns. Among his most notable catches was a 16-yard TD reception in Kansas City's 25-22 Super Bowl win over San Francisco in February.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by Green Bay, he spent his first four seasons with the Packers, where he had 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 TDs.

The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling goes from catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City to Buffalo's Josh Allen.

He joins what is becoming a crowded receiver group of free agents and castoffs the Bills have brought in this offseason to offset the loss of Diggs, who was traded to Houston last month, and the free-agent departure of No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis.

The two combined for 152 catches, 1,929 yards and 15 of Allen's 29 touchdown passes last year.

Buffalo used its top draft pick to select Florida State's Keon Coleman at No. 33 last month.

Among Buffalo's veteran free-agent offseason additions at receiver are Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Chase Claypool and Quintez Cephus.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

