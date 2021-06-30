National Football League Is the Bills' Josh Allen the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When you think of the most physical players in the National Football League, chances are a handful of names come to mind.

But if you ask NFL Analyst Greg Cosell, there’s only one clear answer: Josh Allen.

While filling in for Peter King on Monday's " Football Morning in America ," Cosell shared that he is "truly absorbed by the conversation about the quarterback position" today and by Allen specifically.

In the "10 Things I Think I Think" column, the 42-year NFL Films veteran spoke candidly about his opinions on the Buffalo Bills quarterback, declaring that Allen "is the most physically gifted" quarterback in the league right now and could become the most physically gifted in NFL history.

"That is not a bold, controversial take. It is just a statement of fact," Cosell said. "Whether he develops into the best quarterback in the NFL is a different question, one that remains to be answered. Remember, Allen is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. Think about that for a moment. I have stood right next to him, and he is a big man. I stood a few feet away watching him throw, and I have never seen a ball come out of the hand of a passer like it does with Allen. It was otherworldly.

"Allen is the most intriguing quarterback I have watched and evaluated in all my years at NFL Films. It would not surprise me at all if we soon call Allen the most physically gifted quarterback the league has ever seen. Stay tuned."

There's no doubt that Allen was a standout in the 2020-21 season, as he led the Bills to a 4-0 run to start the season and a 13-3 overall record. With Allen at the helm in Buffalo, the Bills scored a franchise-record 501 points last season and made their first AFC Championship appearance since 1993.

Allen had the sixth-most passing attempts (572) and fourth-most completions (396) of any QB during the regular season. He finished 2020 with a 69.2% completion rate – fourth in the league behind those of Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson – and 37 touchdowns, compared to only 10 interceptions.

The 25-year-old has led the Bills on 11 game-winning drives and eight fourth-quarter comebacks in 44 games since the Bills drafted him seventh overall in 2018. He has thrown for 9,707 yards since entering the league, including a career-high 4,544 yards in the 2020-21 season. Allen is the No. 6 QB heading into the 2021-22 season, according to Pro Football Focus .

While Allen's MVP-caliber season was noteworthy, not everyone is convinced that Cosell is right when it comes to Allen being worthy of the title of most physically gifted QB in the league.

On Tuesday's "First Things First," Brandon Marshall said Cosell’s claim falls somewhere between spot-on and downright outlandish.

"I think the trick here for this conversation [is] trying to figure out what does ‘physically gifted’ mean," Marshall said. "[Cosell] named a few. You have size. OK, he’s a big boy. Speed. [Allen’s] not that fast, but he can move, and he’s also dynamic in the run game … and then also arm.

"Josh Allen this last year was a guy that actually stepped into that conversation of being an accurate quarterback. That was the knock on him. Aaron Rodgers, to me, is the No. 1 guy. Aaron Rodgers is deadly with his feet. He’s also deadly with his arm. He can do it all. Patrick Mahomes, he’s in there [but] won’t be a part of this conversation."

On the other hand, Marshall’s cohost, Nick Wright, argued that Mahomes can't be left out of the discussion, as Allen's arm strength has long been compared to that of the Kansas City Chiefs' QB.

"He will be a part of this conversation! This is an outrage,'' Wright said. "I think Mahomes is a more effective runner than Josh Allen. Now, not at the goal line. Josh Allen, because of his size, can run, veer, can do some things, but as far as escapability, picking up third downs with his feet or first downs with his feet on third down, I actually think Mahomes is the more effective runner. He also is the most effective passer the league [has] ever seen — and the most gifted passer.

"I feel like we’re having this conversation about … Josh Allen as if the guy who the answer to the question is is not currently playing in the same conference as Josh Allen, the same age as Josh Allen, and, oh yeah, by the way, is undefeated against Josh Allen. …

"So I just, I can’t believe it. I’m done. The conversation bothers me."

For the full breakdown, check out "First Things First" below:

