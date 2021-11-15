National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs get big wins; Seahawks, Chargers, Bucs out of sync 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

You never know what is going to happen in the NFL on any given Sunday. That is my biggest takeaway after watching this season unfold over the past 10 weeks.

Perhaps we should expect a topsy-turvy ride in a league that promotes parity at every turn. But it is hard to comprehend the number of upsets and surprise results we are seeing each week, with so-called contenders falling to struggling teams with playoff seeds and tiebreaker scenarios on the line.

After taking it all in and scribbling a few notes about what I witnessed on Sunday, here are my thoughts and observations on Week 10.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Patriots are back

If you thought the Patriots were out of the mix as a title contender in the AFC, you have not been paying close attention to the job Bill Belichick is doing with his squad in New England. The Patriots have not only crept back into the playoff race as a potential wild-card seed, but they are only a game behind the Bills in the AFC East with seven games left on their schedule.

With a pair of games against the division leaders remaining on the slate, the Patriots can control their destiny as a playoff team while continuing to round into form as a heavyweight contender. The Mac Jones-led offense is operating like a machine with the efficient passer complementing a power-based running game that pops opponents in the mouth. The Patriots’ balanced offense drains the clock while chewing up yards on an assortment of old-school plays plucked straight from their early 2000s playbooks.

Defensively, the Patriots’ veteran-laden unit is beginning to suffocate opponents with clever schemes and bully-ball tactics that stymied the Browns and others over the past month. The combination of physicality and intelligence gives this defense a chance to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the AFC.

2. The Cowboys bounce back

After laying an egg in Week 9, the Cowboys looked like the Super Bowl contender that had the football world singing their praises in the first half of the season. The team’s high-powered offense and opportunistic defense brought their A-game in a 43-3 rout of the Falcons in front of their home fans.

Dak Prescott and Co. rolled up 400-plus yards of offense with the kind of balance and efficiency that should scare future opponents in the NFC. The veteran quarterback completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards with two scores. Prescott avoided turnovers and sacks while picking apart a Falcons defense that was unable to run with the Cowboys’ pass catchers on the perimeter.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb each scored multiple touchdowns as Dallas cruised to a big win over Atlanta.

With Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard sparking a running game that put up 100-plus yards on the ground, the Cowboys forced the Falcons to pick their poison, but Atlanta did not have an answer for the offensive plan.

On defense, Dan Quinn had his unit playing fast and free as he has done for most of the season. The defense kept the Falcons in check with only 11 first downs allowed and a 1 of 11 conversion rate on third downs. Considering Matt Ryan mustered only 117 pass yards and tossed a couple of interceptions, the Cowboys dominated the game from start to finish and made up for a disappointing performance last week.

3. Cam puts on his cape

The return of former MVP Cam Newton sparked the Panthers’ sagging offense, with the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder reprising his role as the ultimate red-zone weapon. Against the Cardinals Sunday, Newton scored a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) in the first quarter on a couple of goal-line plays that enabled Carolina to turn back the clock with No. 1 under center.

The veteran also stepped in periodically throughout the second half to give the Panthers a boost. Although the yardage gained was modest with Newton on the field, the change of pace let the Panthers utilize a platoon system with P.J. Walker playing as QB1 this week.

Cam Newton scored two touchdowns in his first game back with the Carolina Panthers as they rolled to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Considering how well the rotation worked with the Panthers totaling 341 yards and 34 points on the day, the Panthers’ decision to bring back "Superman" might help the team make a run at one of the final playoff spots in the NFC.

4. Patrick Mahomes finds his way

It was only a matter of time before Mahomes worked his way out of a slump that had the former MVP looking like a mere mortal on the field. Against the Raiders, the Chiefs’ star quarterback rediscovered the mojo that separates him from others. Mahomes played a disciplined game while retaining the gunslinger’s mentality that prompts him to push the envelope as a playmaker.

Andy Reid helped Mahomes find his rhythm by featuring an assortment of screen passes to a variety of playmakers on the perimeter. The quick dump-offs enabled No. 15 to string together a series of completions that helped him settle into a groove and regain his confidence. The strategy reminded me of a great NBA shooter starting off the game with a handful of lay-ups and floaters from the foul line or closer.

The Chiefs’ call sheet also featured a number of plays designed to get the ball to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. With Reid specifically dialing up plays to put the ball in the hands of the Chiefs’ best playmakers, Mahomes did not need to force the issue and simply chased completions throughout the game.

If this version of Mahomes shows up down the stretch, the Chiefs will reemerge as the most dangerous team in the AFC and make another run at a Lombardi Trophy.

5. Jonathan Taylor is the new RB1

It is possible that Derrick Henry reclaims his crown as the top running back in football when he returns from injury, but the NFL’s best running back right now is Jonathan Taylor. The Colts’ young runner topped the 100-yard mark for the fifth time this season with a 21-carry, 116-yard effort against the Jaguars.

The 5-foot-10, 226-pound Taylor has hit triple digits four times in his past five starts while joining Henry at the top of the rushing charts with seven games left on the Colts’ schedule. As a workhorse runner with a combination of size, speed, and explosiveness that is downright scary, the second-year pro is the perfect post-Thanksgiving back to lean on when the weather turns cold and teams start playing "playoff" football.

Taylor’s emergence as an elite back enables Frank Reich to run the offense through the offensive line and running game, with QB Carson Wentz thriving in a managerial role. It is not exactly how the football world envisioned the Colts’ formula for success, but the strategy gives this team a chance to become a tough out down the stretch.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. The Mike White experiment is over

It was fun while it lasted, but it is time for the Jets to return White to the bench as the team’s backup quarterback. Although the fourth-year pro flashed some skills as a fill-in for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, the fairy tale should end following a disappointing performance against the Bills.

White completed 24 of 44 for 251 yards with four interceptions. He looked shaky and uncertain attacking a Bills defense that confused him with changing looks. White’s lack of patience and discipline makes it hard for an offensive playcaller to trust him in key moments. Considering how turnovers and miscues often determine the outcome of games, the errors by the Jets’ QB2 should end any discussion of a quarterback controversy in New York.

2. The Steelers and Lions play an ugly one

It's hard watching bad football on Sundays when there are so many great teams and players in the league. That’s why I have to put the Lions-Steelers matchup on my naughty list after they battled to a 16-16 tie that had the football world wishing Dan Campbell or Mike Tomlin would throw in a towel to end the debacle.

Detroit linebacker Trey Flowers recovered a fumble in OT to avoid a potential game-losing field goal. The Lions would go on to end their 12-game losing streak with a tie in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps old-school football fans would have enjoyed a game that featured a pair of 100-yard rushers (D’Andre Swift, 33 carries, 130 yards; Najee Harris, 26 carries, 105 yards), but it was hard to watch the starting quarterbacks from each team average fewer than five yards per attempt (Jared Goff completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards for 4.6 yards per attempt; Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 with one touchdown and one interception for a 4.6 yards per attempt average).

Although each team walks away with a tie, the football world is still queasy from watching a football game that was clunky and lacked rhythm.

3. Russell Wilson gets shut out

Perhaps we should have expected Wilson to struggle after rushing to return from a finger injury, but no one expected the Pro Bowler to put a goose egg on the scoreboard. Prior to being blanked by the Packers, Wilson’s teams had never been shut out in any of his regular-season or playoff starts.

That is a remarkable stat considering that Wilson has always had a knack for making improvisational plays in the game’s critical moments. Yet, the 10-year vet could not crack the code against a Packers defense that sat back in coverage and dared Wilson to beat them with a bunch of check-downs and short throws.

The Packers played with a light box (six or fewer defenders) on 97% of offensive snaps, with an average depth of the deepest defender at 16.1 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. In addition, the Packers blitzed on only 19% of their defensive snaps but held Wilson to 15 of 32 on pass attempts for 145 yards and two interceptions on non-blitzes. Considering Wilson completed just 2 of 15 passes over 10-plus yards, the Packers successfully threw a blanket over the Seahawks’ air game.

4. What’s up with the Chargers’ offense?

It is not time to hit the panic button in LA, but I am a little concerned about the Chargers’ offense after watching the AFC West contenders drop their third game in their past four outings.

The Chargers are averaging just 19.2 points during that span with Justin Herbert enduring the worst slump of his career. The second-year pro has completed fewer than 60% of his passes in each of the three losses with a 4:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in those defeats. In addition, Herbert has been held to fewer than 200 pass yards in two of the team’s past three losses, with opponents seemingly finding a blueprint that effectively neutralizes the potent offense.

While teams around the league are having success employing two-deep coverage and man-match concepts to slow down high-powered offenses, the Chargers’ offensive regression has been tied to opponents playing softer coverage to eliminate the deep balls and big plays. Without a dominant runner in the lineup, the Chargers are unable to lure opponents out of those looks.

5. Buccaneers are out of sync

The NFL season is a marathon, but some sprinting is required to separate from the pack. If the Buccaneers want to be in a position to make a back-to-back title run, they need to pick up the pace to wrestle a top seed away from the division leaders with softer schedules ahead.

Against the Washington Football Team, the Buccaneers looked nothing like a Super Bowl champion with turnovers and leaky defensive play contributing to an upset loss on the road. Tom Brady turned the ball over twice in the first quarter to push the team into an early 13-0 deficit that gave WFT confidence and a cushion. Although the GOAT responded with a strong finish to post respectable numbers for the day (23 of 30 for 220 yards with two touchdowns), Brady has four turnovers in the past two games (both losses) while placing his team behind the eight-ball in each loss.

Tom Brady was intercepted twice in the first quarter of Tampa Bay's 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Defensively, the Buccaneers are not getting off the field on critical downs. WFT converted on 11 of 19 third-down attempts while topping the 25-point mark for only the second time this season. Despite injuries to a defensive backfield that is held together with duct tape, the Buccaneers have too much talent to struggle against overmatched offenses. Whether it is boredom or a lack of focus due to the Super Bowl hangover, the defending champs were disappointing to watch on Sunday.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Packers: Despite the narrative, the Packers are more than a one-man show with Aaron Rodgers playing as the lead actor. This is the most complete team in football, and their surging defense might make them the best team in the league by the end of the season.

2. Titans: The Titans keep chalking up wins while overwhelming opponents with their edgy play. Mike Vrabel’s troops are a tough, hard-nosed group with a knack for coming up with the big play when needed.

3. Rams: The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. might be the cherry on top of the Rams’ championship sundae. This team has enough star power to roll through the NFC with the kind of glitz and glam that Hollywood loves.

Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Howie Long discuss how Odell Beckham Jr. will fit with the Rams, and how much of an impact Cam Newton will have with his return to the Panthers.

4. Cardinals: It is hard to win without your QB1 and WR1 on the field in this league. That’s why the Cardinals’ loss to Carolina should not deter folks from jumping on their bandwagon as one of the top teams in the league.

5. Cowboys: So much for that so-called blueprint that could derail the Cowboys’ title chances. Dak and Co. looked like a well-oiled machine in a 43-3 beat down of a Falcons squad that looked like a playoff-hopeful prior to Week 10.

6. Bills: The Bills certainly know how to take care of business against struggling teams. Sean McDermott’s squad showed no mercy in a 45-17 win over the Jets that was not as close as the score indicates.

7. Ravens: John Harbaugh, Greg Roman and Lamar Jackson need to come together for a meeting of the minds after the offense was choked out for the second time in three games by an opponent playing a ton of Cover 0 coverage. Miami's all-out pressure disrupted the rhythm of the offense and made No. 8 look like a mere mortal.

8. Buccaneers: Perhaps complacency and boredom are setting in for a group that has the talent to make a back-to-back run. The loss to WFT is inexcusable when you are a Super Bowl contender with a chance to separate from the pack with a win.

QB Taylor Heinicke calls WFT's upset over the Bucs "something to build on."

9. Patriots: If you thought the Patriots were dead and gone after a slow start, you can rip up that obituary because Bill Belichick and his crew are rounding into form as dark-horse contenders.

10. Chiefs: If Andy Reid can help Patrick Mahomes regain his swagger down the stretch, the Chiefs will reemerge as the most feared squad in football. The defense is playing better, and a more efficient offense is the only thing keeping the Chiefs from surging to the top of the charts.

WEEK 10 GAME BALLS

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

After watching Mahomes throw for 400-plus yards and five touchdowns, Andy Reid had to feel good about his quarterback working his way out of a slump that led to concerns about the Chiefs’ title chances. The former MVP once again looked like the best quarterback in football against the Raiders.

Offensive Player of the Week: Stefon Diggs, Bills

It has been a minute since we have sung Diggs’ praises as arguably the best receiver in football. The veteran pass-catcher issued a reminder to the football world with a nine-catch, 162-yard effort against the Jets that showcased his vast repertoire of skills as a WR1 with artistic route-running and sticky hands.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jeffery Simmons, Titans

The disruptive defensive tackle continues to make a run at the DPOY award with another strong effort. Against the Saints, Simmons notched a pair of sacks and destroyed the middle of the offensive line with his penetration. With six sacks in the past five games, including five in back-to-back starts, Simmons is making a compelling case that should not be ignored by the voters.

Rookie of the Week: Mac Jones, Patriots

Jones plays with a maturity beyond his years, and his efficiency has keyed the Patriots' climb back into playoff contention. Although his numbers against the Browns (19 of 23 for 198 yards and three scores) were pedestrian by elite quarterback standards, the rookie does enough to get the job done, and that is all that matters in this league.

Unsung Heroes: Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, Eagles

The Eagles have quietly transformed into one of the best rushing offenses in football behind a solid "RBBC" (running back by committee) approach that splits the workload between three runners. Howard and Scott are joined by QB Jalen Hurts to power a running game that has put up 175-plus rushing yards in each of Philadelphia's past three games. With Howard and Scott offering a mix of power and finesse to complement Hurts’ sizzle as a runner, the Eagles are cooking up a successful recipe that works in the NFC.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

