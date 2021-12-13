National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Cowboys' Micah Parsons, 49ers' George Kittle, Bucs' Tom Brady shine in Week 14 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to crystallize as the contenders start to separate from the pretenders down the stretch.

The best teams are leaning into their identities, and we're seeing gradual improvement from squads that dealt with midseason slumps due to injuries and inconsistent performance.

While there is still time for underachieving squads to find their way, the clock is ticking with just four games remaining on the regular-season slate.

With that in mind, here are some thoughts and observations from Week 14.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. Micah Parsons puts the D in Dallas

I don't know if anyone expected Parsons to take over the league as a rookie, but the Penn State product has emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate while leading a Cowboys defensive resurgence that has the NFC East leaders making a push for the No. 1 seed.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound hybrid defender has energized the unit with his disruptive skills as a pass rusher and playmaker. Parsons continues to overwhelm blockers with a combination of size, strength and speed that makes him hard to control at the point of attack.

With the return of Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence after lengthy layoffs, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has unleashed Parsons from the second level on a variety of blitzes that create one-on-one matchups for the rookie.

Micah Parsons forces a fumble that leads to a Dallas touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over Washington.

The clever deployment of Parsons resulted in a pair of sacks and a forced fumble (scoop-and-score touchdown by Dorance Armstrong) against WFT while adding another dimension to the Cowboys’ defense that could make Dallas a hard out in the playoffs.

2. Taysom Hill shines

The football world finally got a chance to see Saints coach Sean Payton showcase Hill as a dynamic Wildcat quarterback with a multi-faceted game. In New Orleans' 30-9 victory Sunday, Hill accounted for 248 yards of offense (175 pass yards; 73 rush yards) and two scores while teasing and tormenting the Jets with his unique game.

Hill ran the ball like a single-wing quarterback on a handful of designed QB runs that showcased his ability as a sledgehammer between the tackles and on the perimeter. As a passer, the veteran connected the dots on a variety of bootlegs and movements that gave him run-pass options on the edges. The simplistic approach maximized his skills as an athletic playmaker in the backfield.

This is the version of Hill that the football world has been waiting on since Payton tapped into his skills as a dynamic Swiss Army knife-like playmaker for the Saints.

3. Kittle does every bit

If there was any debate about the No. 1 tight end in the game, George Kittle squashed the conversation with his sensational performance against the Bengals. Kittle posted a 100-yard game for the second week in a row while also showcasing his extraordinary skills as a blocker and playmaker.

While the numbers were certainly impressive (13 catches, 151 receiving yards, and a score), it was how Kittle dominated the game from start to finish that separates No. 85 from others at the position. From his ability to control defenders at the point of the attack in the running game to his crafty route-running skills and sticky hands as a pass-catcher, the All-Pro was the best player on the field against the Bengals.

The 49ers are rounding into form as a playoff contender behind the reemergence of a dominant tight end who is flexing his muscles on the rest of the league.

4. The Buccaneers are hitting their stride, but…

Do not let the Buccaneers’ late-game slide impact the way the defending champs are viewed as a title contender. Tom Brady and Co. had their way with the Bills for three quarters before taking their foot off the gas with a comfortable lead. The Bucs blew a 24-3 halftime lead and had to go to overtime to secure a win.

Skip Bayless rates Tom Brady's performance on a 1-10 scale and explains how the QB has shown that he is "the eighth wonder of the world."

Although the lack of focus and overall complacency in the fourth quarter was a little surprising, it is important to focus on how the Buccaneers built up their lead against a team many viewed as title contenders entering the season.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s game plan featured a mix of efficient, quick-rhythm passes and punishing runs between the tackles that kept the Bills from keying on one aspect of the Bucs’ offense. Moreover, the balanced game plan enabled Tampa Bay to control the game and play "keep away" from Buffalo's high-powered offense.

That said, the Buccaneers need to shore up the defensive backfield to match up with top offenses in the postseason. The Packers, Rams, Cardinals and Cowboys feature explosive aerial attacks, and that could create problems for the Bucs in a "win-or-go-home" game.

Tampa defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will need to diversify his call sheet to protect a vulnerable secondary or spend more time developing a handful of defensive backs who will need to play key roles in the postseason.

5. Justin Herbert is heating up

The Chargers are creeping back into the playoff hunt behind a talented quarterback who is starting to sizzle in the pocket.

Justin Herbert has tossed three touchdowns and completed at least 70% of his passes in each of the Chargers’ past three wins. Most impressive, the second-year pro has been efficient while pushing the ball down the field (averaging 9.1 yards per attempt) to a number of unheralded pass-catchers forced into more prominent roles due to injuries.

Justin Herbert threw touchdowns to Josh Palmer and Jared Cook in the Chargers' 37-21 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Considering the Chargers are averaging almost 40 points per game (39.6) in each of those wins, Herbert’s improved play has helped the team tap into the explosive potential that makes them a dark-horse contender in the AFC. The Chargers could be a tough matchup as a lower seed in the playoffs.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. The Bills have lost their way

If the Bills are going to reemerge as title contenders, they will need to figure out their identity on both sides of the ball quickly. Sean McDermott’s squad continues to struggle in the areas that matter the most in the playoffs (running the ball and stopping the run), and those vulnerabilities could leave Buffalo on the outside looking in when the playoffs start next month.

The trend has shown up in recent defeats against the Titans, Colts and Patriots, and it continued in a 33-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Bills played an entire half without a rushing attempt by a running back, which speaks volumes about the team’s lack of commitment to the running game. Moreover, it reveals the lack of physicality and toughness from a team that was expected to compete for a Super Bowl.

While Josh Allen posted a 100-yard game on the ground on an assortment of scrambles and designed quarterback runs, the lack of a running back-led ground game makes it harder for the Bills’ offensive line to fend off pass rushers exploding out of track stances on the way to the quarterback.

Defensively, the Bills continue to struggle against the power running game, as evidenced by Leonard Fournette’s 19-carry, 113-yard effort with a score. Fournette's steady production enabled the Buccaneers to maintain enough offensive balance to keep Buffalo on its heels.

Until the Bills are able to control the running game and dictate the terms to their opponents, they will be unable to knock off top teams in the slugfests that routinely take place down the stretch and in the playoffs.

2. What are the Panthers doing with their quarterbacks?

Perhaps Cam Newton needs more time to digest the Panthers’ playbook, but Matt Rhule cannot continue to swap out his quarterbacks throughout the game. While there is some value to mixing in an athletic QB when a classic drop-back passer is at the helm, the Panthers have arguably the best running quarterback in NFL history operating an offense based on a ground-and-pound philosophy.

Newton contributed to the running game with 47 rushing yards on 10 carries, but the former MVP did not upgrade the aerial attack as a part-time passer for the Panthers. He missed the mark on a handful of throws and tossed a pick-six that enabled the Falcons to seize the momentum in the second quarter.

The Falcons beat the Panthers 29-21 behind the Atlanta defense's three takeaways, including a pick-six.

Despite the miscues, the Panthers should not replace the veteran in a two-minute situation. It doesn't matter if Newton knew the playbook well enough to execute the drill; there is a significant difference between a starter and a backup in this league. The Panthers need to get their QB1 up to speed instead of playing musical chairs at the most impactful position in the game.

3. Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle

The No. 1 overall pick was lauded as a generational talent during the pre-draft process with comparisons to John Elway and Andrew Luck, but Trevor Lawrence has looked nothing like a five-star player for the Jaguars for most of the season. While some of the miscues fall squarely on the shoulders of Lawrence, the Jacksonville coaching staff also bears responsibility.

From the scheme to the supporting cast to the instruction, Urban Meyer and Co. must reexamine their methods to see if they are doing everything in their power to make the game easy for the quarterback.

Lawrence certainly needs to work on becoming a better decision-maker. He needs to exhibit better judgment in critical moments and prioritize ball security over everything else. He threw four interceptions in a 20-0 loss to the Titans Sunday, giving him 14 on the season.

While no QB loves the label, managing the game effectively should be the top priority for No. 16 the rest of the season.

4. The Raiders learn a valuable lesson

I am sure Rich Bisaccia did not tell his team to gather on the Chiefs’ logo, but he quickly found out that the disrespectful action added fuel to a fire that was already burning from the Raiders’ "victory lap" a year ago.

Although we will never really know how much the antics motivated the Chiefs to turn up the intensity, it does not take a rocket scientist to connect the dots between the team’s inspired play and the bush-league antics. The Chiefs were locked in and ready to go, and their intense focus was likely enhanced by the pregame taunting.

Nick Wright says it's time for his co-hosts to admit that the Chiefs are clearly the AFC favorites. See if Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes agree.

In a 48-9 rout, the Chiefs started the party with a scoop-and-score touchdown (courtesy of Raiders RB Josh Jacobs) and kept their foot on the gas from the start.

The KC defense's five takeaways were complemented by an efficient offensive performance from Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Chiefs rolled up almost 400 yards of total offense without a turnover while looking like the unit that everyone feared at the beginning of the season.

5. Injuries might do the Ravens in

Playing championship football requires winning the war of attrition, but the Ravens will be hard-pressed to overcome the laundry list of injuries that have ravaged their roster. John Harbaugh has navigated his team through the loss of an entire running back room and a couple of all-stars in the secondary, but the loss of Lamar Jackson could derail Baltimore's playoff chances.

Although the ankle sprain that put No. 8 on the sidelines could be a minor setback, the loss of an MVP quarterback in a tight division race could open the door for the Bengals or Browns to swipe the crown. Despite Tyler Huntley filling in admirably for Jackson, the Ravens need their dynamic QB1 to overcome the injuries that have depleted a championship-caliber roster.

Dr. Matt Provencher predicts how much time Lamar Jackson might miss after the Ravens' QB was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury Sunday.

Jackson is an electric playmaker capable of energizing the team with his splash plays. Without his sizzle, the offense is simply not good enough to compete with top competition.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Cardinals: A Monday night matchup against the Rams will give the football world a chance to see if the Cardinals are capable of handling the pressure of being the Super Bowl favorites heading into the postseason.

2. Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams continue to dominate opponents with their telepathic connection. Although it was not a vintage performance Sunday night against the Bears, the Packers' ability to win without bringing their A-game speaks volumes about the team’s potential.

3. Patriots: The AFC East leaders have mastered the art of playing complementary football with the offense, defense and special teams working together to chalk up wins against during the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak.

4. Buccaneers: The Bucs did not finish off the Bills to Bruce Arians’ liking, but Tampa Bay notched another win to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Tom Brady’s clutch performance makes the defending champs a threat to run the table, particularly if they secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

5. Chiefs: After wrapping up their sixth straight division title with a superb effort against the Raiders, the Chiefs are creeping back into contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Although the offense is still finding its rhythm, the emergence of a stingy defense could help the Chiefs make a deep postseason run.

6. Cowboys: Perhaps Mike McCarthy knew his team would respond to his guarantee with an outstanding performance. With Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence igniting the defense, the Cowboys are poised to climb the charts down the stretch.

Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt break down the Cowboys' improved defense and discuss its importance as Dallas prepares for the postseason.

7. Titans: Pitching a shutout against the Jaguars keeps the Titans in the hunt for a top seed in the AFC and helps them build confidence for a stretch run that features some important games.

8. Rams: L.A. has a chance to rewrite the narrative with a strong performance against the Cardinals on Monday night. The Rams have been bullied by physical opponents in marquee games, and all eyes are on their stars to see how they respond to the Cardinals’ aggressive tactics.

9. Chargers: The Bolts are quietly creeping back into playoff contention due to an offensive resurgence led by Justin Herbert. The second-year pro is showcasing his talents as a top-five quarterback.

10. Colts: Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz are peaking at the right time. With a week off to rest and recover, the Colts are in prime position to sneak into the playoffs as a dangerous team no one wants to face.

WEEK 14 GAME BALLS

MVP of the Week: Tom Brady

The GOAT issued another reminder of his greatness with the 52nd game-winning drive of his career. Brady picked apart the Bills’ secondary while notching his seventh 300-yard game of 2021 and surpassing the 4,000-yard mark for the season. With Brady atop the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns, the 44-year-old QB is aging like fine wine as he sparks the Buccaneers on a back-to-back title run.

Offensive Player of the Week: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers continues to own the Bears. He put on a show on Sunday night with a 300-yard game, four scores and an assortment of highlight plays. Rodgers’ connection with Davante Adams, in particular, showcased his accuracy, touch and anticipation as he dropped a handful of dimes to the All-Pro receiver through tight windows. Considering he is playing through a nagging toe injury that is limiting his mobility, Rodgers' five-star performance deserves a standing ovation.

Defensive Player of the Week: Micah Parsons

Parsons might be the best defender in the league as a rookie despite missing his final season at Penn State. His inexperience certainly has not impacted his game based on his 12 sacks in 13 games. Parsons' combination of quickness, strength and explosiveness is hard to find in full-time edge rushers, which makes his effectiveness as a hybrid (inside linebacker/pass rusher) even more impressive.

Micah Parsons discusses Dallas' big win in Washington to tighten its grip on the NFC East.

Rookie of the Week: Davis Mills

The space is not normally reserved for losers, but Mills earns an exemption following a strong performance (33-for-49 for 331 yards and a TD) that could prompt the Texans to alter their offseason quarterback-acquisition plans. The rookie showed head coach David Culley that he could hold his own as a gunslinger in a shootout against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Rashaad Penny scored two long touchdowns in the Seahawks' 33-13 win over the Texans.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Rashaad Penny

For one day at least, Penny silenced the critics who have called him a bust due to his middling production since entering the league as a top pick in 2018. The fourth-year pro posted the third 100-yard game of his career with a 16-carry, 137-yard effort that helped the Seahawks chalk up a big win on the road. Penny displayed the vision, balance and body control that made him a record-breaking playmaker at San Diego State.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.