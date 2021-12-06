National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Cards, Bucs, Eagles win on the road, Steelers stay alive, Lions get on the board 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The NFL regular season provides plenty of surprises each week with underdogs knocking off contenders when we least suspect it.

While things are starting to crystalize for some teams surging behind the play of their quarterbacks and emerging defenses, the topsy-turvy nature of this season makes it nearly impossible to project who will make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

We'll have to take it week by week. With time to review my notes after watching a full slate of games, here are my thoughts and observations from Week 13.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Chiefs’ defense steps up

Not many observers would have pointed to the Chiefs’ defense as the driving force of the team's Super Bowl aspirations, but it's time to give the unit its flowers for stepping up and carrying the team during this five-game winning streak.

The rapid improvement of the defense has enabled the Chiefs to survive the roller-coaster performances from an offense that used to routinely light up the scoreboard with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

Against the Broncos, the defense came up with three turnovers and three fourth-down stops while also putting up a defensive score on a pick-six that sealed the game. The recent spate of strong performances from the defense has encouraged Andy Reid to adopt a more conservative approach with the offense taking a back seat.

While the Chiefs will eventually need the offense to come up with more points and a consistent effort, the defensive improvement gives this team a chance to win utilizing a different style down the stretch.

2. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are a dynamic duo

It is not a secret that the Buccaneers have the best receiving corps in the league with a pair of former Pro Bowlers sharing the WR1 duties, but Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are an absolute nightmare to defend when each guy is able to get enough touches on the perimeter.

Godwin was the primary playmaker against the Falcons with 15 catches and 143 receiving yards on 17 targets. Although the 9.5 yards per catch average will not scare defenders, the veteran’s ability to consistently move the chains as a premier possession receiver makes the Buccaneers’ offense hard to stop with so many weapons on the field.

Tom Brady increased his NFL touchdown lead by throwing four in the Buccaneers' 30-17 victory, including two to Rob Gronkowski. The pair has linked up for 90 career touchdowns.

Evans pitched with 99 receiving yards on seven catches, while displaying the big play ability that makes him one of the most feared playmakers in the game. Evans continues to overwhelm defenders with his superior physical tools, and Tom Brady is not afraid to give him plenty of chances to win one-on-one matchups on the perimeter.

With a pair of dynamic wideouts and a big-bodied tight end (Rob Gronkowski, five catches, 58 yards and two scores), the Buccaneers can feature a bombs-away attack down the stretch.

3. Minshew Mania is back

Gardner Minshew has become a cultural icon due to his image as a cocky gunslinger with an eccentric wardrobe, but the Eagles might have found an intriguing QB2 to keep in the fold for the next few years.

The third-year pro was sensational directing Philadelphia to an impressive win on the road. He completed 14 of his first 15 passes for 188 yards and a pair of scores. The sizzling start showcased Minshew’s upside as a quick-rhythm passer operating within a system that features an assortment of Air-Raid concepts designed to get the ball out of his hands quickly in the pocket.

Although the scheme is catered to Jalen Hurts based on his success at Oklahoma running a new-school version of the Air-Raid under Lincoln Riley, the experience and expertise Minshew brings from learning the system under the master (Mike Leach) enabled the gunslinger to play at a five-star level during his debut with the squad.

With teams constantly on the hunt for quarterbacks with starting potential, Minshew’s one-game audition could make him a hot commodity (and a valuable trade chip) in the offseason.

4. The Steelers still have a pulse

Do not shovel dirt on the Steelers' grave just yet. The team might have saved its season with a hard-fought win over the Ravens in a tough divisional matchup.

The Steelers followed a formula that has worked for them in the past with the defense leading the way with a blitz-happy approach. The barrage of pressures resulted in seven sacks from the defense, including 3.5 sacks from T.J. Watt and 2.5 quarterback takedowns from Chris Wormley.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler utilized some of the all-out blitz tactics that have given the Ravens problems in recent weeks to disrupt Lamar Jackson’s timing as a passer while also clogging his running lanes at the point of attack. The carefully crafted game plan featured great coordination between the frontline and coverage, as the Steelers limited big plays while turning up the heat on No. 8.

With the season teetering on the brink due to poor play and faulty execution from the defense over the past few weeks, Mike Tomlin found a way to get his team back on track by leaning on Watt and Co. to make plays in an aggressive game plan that produced a win.

5. The Lions get on the board

It is about time the Lions were rewarded for their efforts as a hard-playing squad that empties the emotional bucket each week.

Dan Campbell has certainly added toughness and grit to the Lions based on how hard they play, but he had failed to secure a win for his team in a number of close games. While some previous late-game failures could be considered coaching blunders, the ultra-aggressive approach shows his confidence and unwavering belief in his players.

Against the Vikings, the trust between coach and players produced a win in unlikely circumstances. The Lions drove the length of the field without a timeout behind some pinpoint throws from Jared Goff. The former No. 1 overall pick showed guts and confidence directing a drive that put the game on his shoulders.

From his understanding of the clock and situation to his ability to drop a dime on the game-winning throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff looked like a big-time player in those situations. Perhaps the tough love from his coach and the ultra-competitive attitude that permeates the locker room accurately depicts a blue-collar squad that competes at a high level each week.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Jags struggle with fundamentals

It is possible for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer to eventually acclimate to the pro game with more experience, but his team has a long way to go.

The Jaguars continue to struggle with the basics and fundamentals that should have been covered repeatedly in training camp. From various game management issues (too many men on the field) to clock management issues (delay of game penalties) to blown assignments on each side of the ball, the Jaguars do not look like a well-coached unit on game day.

In addition, the team does not appear to have a solid plan for developing Trevor Lawrence or building around his talents as a playmaker. For a team that secured a five-star talent with the No. 1 overall pick, the lack of planning and development should be a cause of concern when evaluating Meyer’s first year on the job.

With the Jaguars poised to get another top pick in 2022 based on their dismal record this year, the team needs its first-year head coach to fix some of these issues immediately to create a bounce-back opportunity next season.

2. Jimmy G. cannot get going

Every time it looks like Kyle Shanahan has the offense rolling behind Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback makes a handful of mistakes that justifies why the team went quarterback shopping on draft day.

Despite owning a spectacular record as the team’s starter, Garoppolo is unable to put the offense on his back when it matters in big games. He lacks the pocket presence and passing skills to win as a classic drop-back passer when the 49ers are unable to utilize the threat of play-action to make the game easier for the quarterback. Without an effective running game against the Seahawks, Jimmy G’s deficiencies as a passer reappeared, and Shanahan could not mask them with clever schemes and tactics.

As a result, the 49ers wasted a great effort from George Kittle (nine catches, 181 yards and two scores) due to No. 10’s inability to distribute the ball to others on the perimeter. Garoppolo missed the mark or misread coverage when attempting to get the ball to his complementary playmakers. With turnovers, bad decisions and poor execution plaguing the veteran’s play, particularly down in the red zone, the 49ers could not overcome the lackluster play of their quarterback in a rivalry game that halted the team’s momentum.

3. Texans mail it in

The Texans were awful against the Colts. There is no way to sugarcoat a performance that will go down as an all-time stinker with the offense gaining just 141 yards on the day.

Whether it was Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills struggling against the Colts’ sticky coverage or the Texans’ inability to contain Jonathan Taylor on the ground, the overall effort from David Culley’s squad was hard to watch. While no one expects the Texans to rack up wins with an inferior roster, the lack of fight and competitiveness from this squad makes you wonder if they will ever get it right in H-Town.

Culley and the general manager might have a long-term plan for improvement in place, but the rebuild will need to start with better effort and more fight from a team that has appeared to mail it in with a little more than a month left on the schedule.

4. Bengals hand the Chargers a gift

Perhaps Joe Burrow and Co. invited the Chargers to a holiday party in Paul Brown Stadium this weekend. That’s the only way to explain the gift that took place on Sunday with the turnover-prone Bengals giving the Chargers four turnovers in a 41-22 loss that could have major playoff implications down the road.

Burrow turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble) while attempting to play through a dislocated finger that hindered his accuracy. Although he rallied the Bengals back from a 24-0 deficit, his questionable decisions and inopportune miscues allowed the Chargers to overcome their own miscues in a sloppy game that will drive both coaching staffs crazy when reviewing the film.

Zac Taylor, in particular, will scratch his head at some of the mistakes made by his star players (Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon) in a game that could have put the Bengals in a prime position to claim the AFC North crown.

5. Matt Nagy’s faith in Andy Dalton is not rewarded

I love the way Nagy never wavers in his support of the Bears’ original QB1, but it does not appear that his unconditional love will result in enough wins for the team to make a playoff run.

Andy Dalton compromised the Bears’ chances of winning with a four-interception effort that put the team in a hole before the popcorn was fully popped at the concession stands. The back-to-back interceptions on the Bears’ first two drives enabled the Cardinals to play with an early lead that encouraged Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to dial up the pressure early and often.

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Michael Vick breaks down Murray's return from an ankle sprain.

With the veteran quarterback unable to make good decisions or accurate throws under duress, the Bears’ disjointed offense failed to put up enough points to threaten a Cardinals squad that routinely thumps their opponents on the road. While I understand Nagy’s confidence in a veteran quarterback with some skins on the wall, the loyalty has not produced the kind of results that the coach or quarterback expected this season.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Cardinals: When a team is able to compile an unbeaten record on the road, it should be considered Super Bowl contender due to the guts and grit needed to consistently win in hostile environments. With the Cardinals consistently whooping opponents by 10-plus points, Kliff KIngsbury has his team rolling heading down the stretch.

2. Packers: The bye week gave the Packers a chance to rest up with a few blue-chippers poised to return after the week-long sabbatical. With Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari and others on the verge of rejoining the squad, the Packers could be the best team in the league when the band gets together in the next few weeks.

3. Patriots: The Patriots have a chance to put a vise grip on the division with a win against the Bills on Monday night. New England could finish the week in prime position to swipe the No. 1 seed by the end of the season.

4. Buccaneers: If the Bucs are able to cruise through the regular season without bringing their A-game, imagine how Tom Brady and Co. will play when they flip the switch down the stretch?

5. Chiefs: The Chiefs are undergoing a bit of a role reversal, with defense doing the heavy lifting for a team that is traditionally known for its high-powered offense. With Andy Reid playing to his team’s newfound strengths, the Chiefs are winning with a blue-collar approach that could make them a more dangerous team in the postseason.

6. Bills: The Bills face a must-win situation against the Patriots with their division rivals sitting atop the AFC East. With a loss, the Bills would be fighting for a wild-card berth in a crowded AFC race.

7. Cowboys: It was not pretty, but the Cowboys got a huge win on the road against the Saints on Thursday that keeps them in the mix for one of the top seeds in NFC. If the defense continues to excel with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs shining in their respective roles, the Cowboys will be a hard out down the stretch.

8. Titans: Mike Vrabel has spent bye week crafting plans that could enable the team to win without some key offensive weapons for the next few weeks. How well those plans materialize could determine whether this team remains a viable contender in the AFC.

9. Rams: Sean McVay and the Rams might have figured some things out over the bye week based on their solid overall performance against the Jaguars. The win not only ended a three-game losing streak, but it enabled the team to build some confidence and find their identity on both sides of the ball.

10. Ravens: Lamar Jackson's failed two-point conversion against the Steelers has opened the door for other teams to claim a top seed that appeared to be firmly in Baltimore's grasp until a recent slide exposed the team's biggest weaknesses.

10. Ravens: Lamar Jackson’s failed two-point conversion against the Steelers has opened the door for other teams to claim a top seed that appeared to be firmly in Baltimore's grasp until a recent slide exposed the team’s biggest weaknesses.

WEEK 13 GAME BALLS

MVP of the Week: Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Eagles’ flamboyant QB2 stepped up as a last-minute fill-in for Jalen Hurts to spark the team in a 33-18 win over the Jets. Minshew completed 14 of his first 15 passes for 188 yards and two scores in the first half while guiding the Eagles to four scores. The sizzling start enabled the Eagles to cruise to a win that put them back into the mix as a wild-card contender.

Offensive Player of the Week: Tom Brady, Buccaneers

It is not a coincidence the Buccaneers rolled over the Falcons with Brady operating with surgical precision from the pocket. The GOAT topped the 300-yard mark for the sixth time of the season while also tossing four touchdowns in an efficient effort that produced a 112.2 passer rating. With Brady leading the league in passing yards per game (314.3) and touchdowns (34), this weekly award is likely a precursor to an MVP or Offensive Player of the Year award.

Defensive Player of the Week: T.J. Watt, Steelers

Defensive Player of the Week: T.J. Watt, Steelers

With the Steelers’ season on the line, the All-Pro linebacker put the team on his back with a spectacular effort that produced five tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Watt was a thorn in Lamar Jackson’s side with his constant harassment and persistent pressure off the edges. The flurry of disruptive plays, including a QB hurry on the Ravens’ failed two-point conversion, keyed the Steelers’ victory and kept the maddeningly inconsistent squad in the playoff hunt.

Rookie of the Week: Javonte Williams, Broncos

It is rare to pass out awards to top performers on losing teams, but Williams deserves recognition for putting up monstrous numbers against the Chiefs. The rookie amassed 178 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 29 touches (23 rushes; six catches) while displaying a unique combination of hard-nosed running between the tackles and nifty feet in the open field. The multi-faceted playmaker is coming into his own as a young running back with immense talent and potential.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Sony Michel, Rams

The Rams easily handled the Jaguars in a 37-7 romp, and Sean McVay might have found a runner capable of building future game plans around. Michel posted the first 100-yard game of his Rams tenure after joining the team via trade in the preseason. Michel’s production as a hard-nosed inside runner adds some much-needed balance to the offense while also giving the unit more physicality and toughness.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

