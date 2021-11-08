National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Browns, Patriots, Titans emerge while Cowboys, Bills, Packers fall flat 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

We've reached the midpoint of the season, and I have no idea what to make of the league after watching a handful of upsets and surprising performances in Week 9.

While I would love to be able to separate the contenders from the pretenders at this point, I am scrambling to make sense of the topsy-turvy nature of the league that lacks a clear front-runner at this stage of the season.

After spending some time gathering my thoughts, here are my observations and notes from Week 9.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. No OBJ, no problem

Perhaps it was addition by subtraction, but the Browns looked like a better "team" Sunday against the Bengals. The dismissal of Odell Beckham Jr. certainly hurts the Browns on paper, but the team chemistry appeared to be at an all-time high with Kevin Stefanski placing a greater emphasis on culture over talent when he elected to move on without the flamboyant pass-catcher.

Part of the Browns’ success without No. 13 could be attributed to the team’s recommitment to the ground-and-pound strategy that has made it one of the most feared offensive units in football.

Nick Chubb set the tone as the workhorse runner between the tackles. He finished the day with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The explosive outburst from the Browns’ RB1 enabled the offense to control the clock while also setting up Baker Mayfield for success as a play-action passer.

The fourth-year pro certainly took advantage of the Bengals’ defense with a solid performance (14 of 21 passes for 218 and two scores) that showcased his talents as a distributor. Mayfield completed passes to eight different receivers, with No. 1 option Jarvis Landry receiving five targets. With the defense forced to defend the entire field and a diverse set of playmakers, the Browns’ offense seemingly has a better flow without a five-star pass-catcher on the field.

2. The Patriots are starting to look like the Patriots

New England is beginning to look like a playoff contender again. Bill Belichick has identified the individual and collective strengths of his personnel and has started to tailor his game plans to accentuate their strong points.

Offensively, the Patriots are a ball-control unit with a power-based rushing attack and an efficient passing game. Utilizing a running back by committee approach with Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris sharing carries, the Patriots have the capacity to pummel opponents with a barrage of body blows that zap the life out of them in the fourth quarter.

Mac Jones is the perfect complement as a pinpoint passer with a point guard mentality who prioritizes completions over sizzle plays.

On defense, the Patriots are getting back to the stifling approach that has made them a nightmare to face over the past 20 years. By prioritizing coverage over pressure, the Patriots force quarterbacks to throw the ball into tight windows (man coverage) all over the field. With the defense also mixing in some zone as an occasional surprise, the Patriots are beginning to display the kind of schematic and tactical versatility that drives offensive coordinators crazy.

After getting off to a slow start that prompted some observers to write off Belichick’s squad, the Patriots are starting to play like the old-school Patriots (circa 2001), and that should scare AFC foes hoping to avoid the Evil Empire in the postseason.

3. Any Given Sunday

If you expected the AFC front-running Bills to romp over the lowly Jaguars, you must have forgotten that there are no any easy wins in the NFL. The Jags, who were 16.5-point underdogs, proved that to be true with a gutsy effort that could jump-start Urban Meyer’s program.

In chalking up a 9-6 victory, the Jaguars held the Bills to 301 yards and forced three turnovers. The defensive uprising was certainly a surprise based on the Jaguars’ dismal performance against the Seahawks last week. A unit that could not stop a nosebleed a week ago dominated Josh Allen and Co. for four quarters. The defense’s effort, energy and execution stood out, but it was the unit's guts that made the difference.

Joe Cullen’s defenders did not blink when forced to come up with big stops in key moments in the fourth quarter. That tough-minded attitude could become infectious as the young defenders see the correlation between hard work and success. Considering how the Jaguars were on the verge of falling apart a week ago, the team’s improved play could help them get a few more wins down the stretch.

4. Justin Tucker is a game-changer

It is not a coincidence that a former special teams coach has the most clutch kicker in football. John Harbaugh’s experience and expertise with the kicking game undoubtedly play a role in Justin Tucker’s value as a point scorer for the Ravens.

With the Pro Bowl kicker capable of knocking down field goals from long distances, the Ravens are able to call the game with the confidence of knowing they are able to chalk up three points whenever they reach the 35-yard line. This enables offensive coordinator Greg Roman to make aggressive or conservative decisions based on how the Ravens want to play for points in key points of the game.

This played out in real time in Week 9 against the Vikings. The Ravens were able to make decisions in overtime based on knowing Tucker’s range and accuracy makes three points a certainty once they hit the high red-zone area. The Ravens took the air out of the ball once they hit midfield in the extra period to ensure they were able to get a field-goal attempt to win the game in the waning moments.

Tucker then nailed the 18th game-winner of his 10-year career.

5. Do not forget the Titans

I don't know why the Titans are rarely mentioned as AFC front-runners but after collecting wins against the Chiefs, Bills and Rams, it is time to put Tennessee at the top of the list of contenders in the league.

Despite the loss of Derrick Henry and others, this team is built to win the championship with a hard-hitting defense and a physical offense that forces opponents to deal with a heavyweight contender with a persistent jab and a strong right-hand cross.

Against the Rams, the Titans’ defense set the tone with the constant harassment of Matthew Stafford in the pocket. Jeffery Simmons led the way with three sacks and relentless pressure up the middle. Denico Autry and Harold Landry also joined the party with the Titans’ defensive line whipping the Rams at the point of attack.

With the pressure forcing Stafford to make throws under duress, the Titans’ defensive backs snagged errant throws or batted down balls that were on target. The combined effort enabled the Titans to keep it simple on offense until the defense created a scoring opportunity or the offense found a way to string together a handful of play that resulted in an offensive score.

The strategy is akin to watching paint dry, but the Titans are able to pull it off with an opportunistic defense playing at a high level. If Mike Vrabel continues to get five-star performances from his defense while his offense adjusts to life without King Henry, the Titans are going to be a problem for opponents down the stretch.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. The Cowboys ate the cheese

I am sure Mike McCarthy stood in front of his team and warned them about the "trap" game on the schedule this weekend. With the football world patting them on the back all week following a 6-1 start that thrust the Cowboys into the Super Bowl contender discussion, the team overlooked the Von Miller-less Broncos in a matinee matchup that looked like a one-sided affair in the previews.

The team’s immaturity and lack of focus suggest McCarthy needs to get his squad to avoid the complacency that leads to upsets. The Cowboys did not bring the same energy and focus to the field that helped them reel off six straight wins. Moreover, they did not play like a championship-caliber football team when it mattered the most.

From sloppy footwork and execution by the offensive lineman to the blown coverage and missed tackles, the Cowboys laid an egg against the Broncos. To be fair, Vic Fangio’s defense played lights out and Teddy Bridgewater managed the game like a champ, but the Cowboys certainly did not bring their A-game on Sunday.

Getting two touchdowns from Teddy Bridgewater, Denver jumped to a 30-0 lead and cruised to a huge upset in Dallas.

2. It was a turnover fest in Miami

If I am a youth football coach, I am not showing my players any highlights from the turnover fest that took place in Miami. The Dolphins and Texans combined for nine turnovers in a disaster of a game that pitted a pair of one-win teams against each other.

The exhibition of bad football was not only embarrassing, but it confirmed why these teams are cellar-dwellers in their divisions — too many miscues and mistakes by teams with veteran-laden rosters, including experienced quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor) playing in perfect conditions.

Brandon Jones recovers a costly Texans fumble to help the Dolphins secure their second win of the season. The teams combined for nine turnovers.

Although I did not have high expectations for this game based on the records of each team and how they were trending heading into the contest, I certainly wanted to see a game that would not make me cringe as a football junkie.

3. Is it time to end the Sam Darnold experiment?

I don't want to kick a man when he is down, but it is time for the Panthers to seriously consider benching Sam Darnold to give the team the best chance to win. Despite giving up draft picks and picking up his fifth-year option, the Panthers cannot let those factors impact their evaluation of a quarterback who has been struggling the past few weeks.

After getting off to a sizzling start with a pair of 300-yard games and a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the first three contests, Darnold has posted a passer rating of 69.6 or lower in five of the team’s past six games with just four TDs and 10 picks. To make matters worse, the fourth-year pro has been sacked 16 times and looks nothing like the decisive playmaker who torched opponents at the beginning of the season.

For a team that bypassed a chance to take Justin Fields or Mac Jones on draft day, and did not enter the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes at the trade deadline, the decision to go all-in on an underachieving quarterback could prove costly in the end.

4. Jordan Love’s debut

It is probably unfair to Jordan Love and the Packers to make strong assertions about the team’s future based on a one-game performance, but the offense did not perform up to the standard in No. 10’s starting debut.

Despite putting up 300-plus yards of offense, the Packers lacked the pop and pizzazz that we are accustomed to seeing from the Green and Gold. Love could not find his rhythm as a passer for the majority of the game, and his accuracy woes forced Matt LaFleur to call a variety of quick passes and screens to help the offense move the ball down the field.

While I expected to see more creativity and imagination from the playcaller (more movement passes, slow screens and bootlegs), I also saw a nervous passer who was uncertain with the ball in his hands. Some of Love’s anxiety could be attributed to the exotic blitz schemes thrown at him by the Chiefs, but a lot of his hesitancy was due to his lack of game experience.

Though Packers QB Jordan Love had a rough day against the Chiefs, going 19-for-34 for 190 yards, he did throw his first career NFL touchdown pass on a 20-yard pass to Allen Lazard.

In a league in which reps matter, the lack of playing time in real games showed up in Love’s performance. He was overwhelmed by the speed of the game, and that prevented him from aggressively attacking a Chiefs defense that has struggled at times this year.

That said, the Packers did not lose because of Love’s performance; a pair of missed field goals and a couple of turnovers contributed to the loss. The field goals, in particular, prevented the Packers from keeping the game close in the first half while Love shook off the butterflies.

Although the skeptics and Aaron Rodgers defenders will point the finger at Love for the offense’s woes, the Packers’ QB2 should not shoulder all the blame for a one-score loss that came down to failed execution in a few different areas.

5. The Saints’ QB situation is iffy

Jameis Winston is not an all-star quarterback, but the Saints certainly miss his presence and playmaking ability at the position.

While it is always a bit of a roller-coaster ride with No. 2 under center, the ultra-confident gunslinger possesses more talent than his backups, and his deep-ball range adds a dimension to the offense that is lacking with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at quarterback.

The Saints could not test the deep areas of the field with Siemian due to his limited arm strength and range. He is better equipped to play in a dink-and-dunk offense that features a variety of short and intermediate throws. Without the threat of the deep ball, the Falcons aggressively jumped routes and dared the Saints to throw the ball over the top of the defense.

Veteran Atlanta QB Matt Ryan talks about the Falcons' last-second 27-25 victory over the Saints.

Watching the game unfold reminded me of playing five-on-five half-court basketball at the YMCA. There were simply too many bodies in the box to move the ball, and the Saints’ offense sputtered as a result.

Hill provided a bit of a spark as a change-of-pace weapon, but his lack of timing and rhythm as a passer makes it hard to depend on him in a drop-back-only game. Perhaps Sean Payton will give him more reps going forward as he builds out a better offensive plan, but the Saints’ current quarterback combination is not good enough to win big games against tougher teams.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Cardinals: It is time to give Kliff Kingsbury his props for the coaching job that he is doing in the desert. The Cardinals find a way to win each week, and this team is getting it done with or without their stars on the field.

2. Titans: There is not a tougher team in the league. The Titans turn every game into a street fight, and Mike Vrabel has a collection of knockout artists who specialize in throwing haymakers on each side of the ball. Although Derrick Henry is on the shelf, this team is more than capable of making a run at the trophy this year.

3. Packers: Pay close attention to the emergence of the Packers’ defense as a "shut ‘em down" crew with playmakers all over the field. If the defense continues to make strides, the offense is good enough to get it done with No. 12 under center.

4. Buccaneers: Tom Brady and Co. have not played their best ball, but they are a threat to pull off a rare back-to-back due to an explosive offense and an aggressive defense with a dominant frontline.

5. Ravens: John Harbaugh’s guys keep chalking up wins without fanfare. Lamar Jackson has improved as a passer, but it's his electric running skills that still key an offense that beats opponents up with a powerful running game.

Lamar Jackson brought the Ravens back from a two-score second-half deficit, leading Baltimore on three consecutive touchdown drives to force OT and a game-winning drive capped off with a Justin Tucker 36-yard field goal.

6. Rams: Sean McVay’s team must shake its finesse label to reemerge as a legitimate title contender. The loss to the Titans exposed an offensive line that does not respond well to getting punched in the mouth.

7. Bills: It is hard to figure out why the Bills are so inconsistent with an MVP-caliber quarterback and a rock-solid defense in place.

8. Cowboys: The lack of maturity finally caught up with the Cowboys during a lackluster effort against the Broncos. The lack of focus and scattershot execution cost Dallas in Week 9.

9. Chargers: Brandon Staley is not afraid to put the game in the hands of his quarterback when it counts. Justin Herbert keeps delivering in the clutch and his emergence as an all-star could carry the Bolts a long way.

10. Steelers: If the Steelers take care of business Monday night against the Bears, they could creep back into contention as the rock-solid team that no one wants to face in the tournament.

WEEK 9 GAME BALLS

MVP: Matt Ryan, Falcons

Whenever it looks like the Falcons should move on from their QB1, Ryan delivers a classic performance that reminds the football world of his clutch nature. Against the Saints, "Matty Ice" completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards with a pair of touchdowns and another score on a bootleg. He orchestrated a game-winning drive that featured a perfectly placed deep ball to Cordarrelle Patterson (64 yards) that set up the winning field goal. With Ryan showing big-play ability in the clutch, he deserves the game ball for the week.

Offensive Player of the Week: James Conner, Arizona

Without Kyler Murray, the Cardinals needed the running back to take his game up a notch to scratch out a win over the division-rival 49ers. Conner finished with 173 scrimmage yards on 26 touches with a pair of touchdowns. The veteran running back leads the NFL with 11 touchdowns, all scored in the last seven games.

James Conner led the Cardinals to a 31-17 victory over the 49ers with 173 total yards and three touchdowns. He has a league-leading 11 TDs on the season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Allen, Jacksonville

After playing at a Pro Bowl level in relative anonymity in Duval County, Josh Allen will start to get a little more attention after a dominant performance that showcased his well-rounded game as an edge defender. Allen finished with eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery as he sparked a suffocating defensive effort against one of the top teams in the AFC.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Jeffery Simmons, Titans

The three-sack effort by Simmons keyed a spectacular defensive performance from the Titans’ defense. The disruptive interior defender showcased a combination of strength and power that has quietly helped him emerge as one of the top defensive tackles in the league. With 5.5 sacks in nine games, Simmons is on pace to put up a 10-sack season as an inside pass rusher.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.