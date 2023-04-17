National Football League
Bryce Young reportedly cancels remaining team visits ahead of NFL Draft
Bryce Young reportedly cancels remaining team visits ahead of NFL Draft

Published Apr. 17, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET

Bryce Young is done visiting with teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Alabama quarterback canceled his remaining scheduled draft visits with just over a week to go until the start of the NFL Draft, NFL Media reported Monday

Young's decision to cancel his remaining draft visits adds further fuel to the fire that it's likely the Carolina Panthers will select him with the No. 1 overall pick. Young visited the Panthers on April 11. He also visited the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, the following day. 

But even as Young visited the Texans, most indications in recent days have been that the Panthers will take him first overall. Young has -500 odds (83.33% implied probability) to be the No. 1 overall pick on FOX Bet, well ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who has the second-best odds to be the No. 1 overall pick at +333 odds. Stroud, along with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, are still reportedly scheduled to visit the Panthers on Tuesday. 

In addition to visits with the Panthers and Texans, Young visited the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the No. 7 overall pick, earlier in April. It's unknown who else he had scheduled visits with. 

The Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a move with the Chicago Bears in March, trading away the No. 9 overall pick, their 2024 first-round selection, second-round picks this year and in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore

