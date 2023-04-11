National Football League 2023 NFL Draft odds: First pick odds favor Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud now Updated Apr. 17, 2023 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL Draft a little less than two weeks away, No. 1 pick odds are on the move again.

From a betting perspective, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young have been in a bit of a back-and-forth battle.

Young was the clear betting favorite to be the first pick when the odds first opened. Then at the beginning of April, Ohio State Buckeye C.J. was sitting alone atop the odds board. Now, 10 days out from the big day, Bryce has eclipsed his college QB cohort at most sportsbooks.

At FOX Bet, Young is the clear favorite. His odds to go first overall currently sit at -330, while Stroud's are +225.

"Rumor has it that the Panthers are leaning Bryce at this point," FOX Bet Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman explained. "But then again, that could change by next week!"

Bryce Young is also the betting favorite to go first at FanDuel. His odds to come off the board at No. 1 are -700, and Stroud sits at +600. At DraftKings, Bryce is an even bigger favorite, where he sits at -1000 to go first overall, while C.J. is currently at +600.

Young's No. 1 overall draft odds continue to shorten in part because of how well he performed on the league's S2 cognition test. This aptitude exam lasts anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes and measures how quickly a QB makes split-second decisions. According to recent reports, the Bama quarterback had the highest score of the 2023 QB draft class.

Let's dive into why Young is head and shoulders above the rest while also taking a look at why Stroud is a solid choice to be drafted No. 1 next week.

Bryce Young: -330 at FOX Bet to get drafted No. 1 overall

The Pasadena native took his talents from the West Coast to the SEC and made an indelible mark on Alabama football. During Young's sophomore season in 2021, he passed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns and threw only seven interceptions. That productive year earned the signal-caller a Heisman and the Manning Award, among other individual accolades. The 2021 campaign ended with him leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff (CFP), where the Tide lost 33-18 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Young's production declined last year in 2022, but he still managed to pass for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns. There was speculation that Bryce's 6-foot height — which is on the shorter end of the spectrum favorable for NFL QBs — would be a detriment to his first-overall draft odds. However, his ability to scramble and play-making abilities with his arm has helped him stay in the conversation as the player with the best odds of getting drafted first overall.

Where Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Carter land on Colin's 2023 Mock Draft Colin Cowherd shares his 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

C.J. Stroud: +225 at FOX Bet to get drafted No. 1 overall

Ohio State's incredible 2022 season would not have been possible without C.J. Stroud's talent carrying the team weekly. A native Californian like his betting-odds buddy, Stroud threw for 3,688 yards last year, and his 41 TD passes were second-best in college football. And Stroud rode his charmed season all the way to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony and then back down south to the CFP semifinal Peach Bowl.

Unfortunately, Stroud came up on the losing end of both.

The QB finished third in Heisman voting, and he and his Buckeyes lost the Peach Bowl to the eventual back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. But a category where he is winning is size.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, C.J.'s height and weight are ideal for an NFL quarterback. And last season, he especially made a name for himself as a polished pocket passer who can scramble to score when needed.

Will the Tide top the day by having the first player get drafted overall with Bryce Young? Or will the Buckeyes' Stroud be the Belle of the ball? Head to FOX Bet to get your wagers in now.

