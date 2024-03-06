National Football League Browns QB Joe Flacco 'definitely' wants to return, but understands Deshaun Watson dilemma Published Mar. 6, 2024 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is ready to run it back in 2024.

"All things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place that I would feel the best about," Flacco recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio when discussing his free agency.

The 38-year-old veteran QB signed with the Browns in November of 2023, giving them depth, experience and an insurance plan as a starter following Deshaun Watson 's season-ending glenoid fracture in Week 9.

Flacco ended up taking the team to the postseason, and led the NFL in passing over a four-game winning streak, and became the first Browns quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300-plus yards in four straight games, as reported by NFL.com.

While Flacco is open to the possibility of staying in Ohio, the return of Watson will deter any chance of him starting, which he's well aware of.

"Obviously, if I go back to Cleveland, then I have to craft my mind around that idea," Flacco said on becoming Watson's backup. "Obviously, I want to play football. That's also a really, really, really big factor. Probably the biggest factor. ... I don't think you can really make that decision without any hard things laid in front of you."

In February, Browns general manager Andrew Berry reported that Watson would be throwing again in March and that the $230 million quarterback was in a "good place" stating. "He's worked his tail off in terms of his rehab and recovery" and "we're excited for when the spring hits, and we can get him back on the field," Berry said.

Unfortunately for Flacco, the news of Watson's return is not good news for his playing time; but it seems his few weeks with the Browns have had a positive effect on the former Baltimore Ravens QB.

"I can't help but have a special feeling about Cleveland," Flacco continued.

"Just because of the few weeks that I spent there and how great the city was. I don't necessarily want that to be all of the decision, but I do think that it will factor into the decision, if I have a decision to make."

Fortunately for the 17-year veteran QB, who was voted the AP Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors, his clutch performance with the Browns will likely have a couple teams looking his way if he decides to venture elsewhere.

