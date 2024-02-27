National Football League
Deshaun Watson to resume throwing next month following shoulder surgery
National Football League

Deshaun Watson to resume throwing next month following shoulder surgery

Updated Feb. 27, 2024 3:10 p.m. ET

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will resume throwing next month following right shoulder surgery that cut short his second season with Cleveland after just six starts.

Watson, who fractured a bone in his throwing shoulder in a win over Baltimore on Nov. 12, has been cleared to throw in a few weeks, general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the NFL Combine.

"He has worked his tail off in terms of rehab and recovery," Berry told reporters in Indianapolis. "He’s in a really good place. We’re excited when the spring hits, and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress and we’re excited to see that continue."

Watson's 2023 season ended after he got hurt while mounting a comeback win against the Ravens. Despite hurting his shoulder and playing on a badly sprained ankle, Watson completed all 14 passes in the second half as the Browns rallied for a 33-31 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson's injury was not initially thought to be serious, but an MRI revealed that he fractured his glenoid (socket) bone and needed an operation.

The 28-year-old Watson has made just 12 starts for the Browns, who acquired him in a blockbuster trade from Houston in 2022.

Cleveland sent three first-round draft picks to the Texans for Watson, and convinced him to waive his no-trade clause by giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

After Watson's injury, the Browns signed veteran Joe Flacco, who revived his career and led Cleveland to the playoffs. Flacco was voted the AP Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine primer: Players to watch, potential top testers

2024 NFL Scouting Combine primer: Players to watch, potential top testers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes