National Football League
Cleveland Browns reportedly signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad
National Football League

Cleveland Browns reportedly signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad

Updated Nov. 19, 2023 10:51 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Flacco, who worked out for the Browns on Friday, will finalize a contract with the team on Monday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the imminent move.

The addition of Flacco bolsters Cleveland's quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's started Sunday's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson had an uneven performance, but the fifth-round draft pick showed poise by completing four straight passes in the final 1:18 to set up Dustin Hopkins' game-winning 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old Flacco will give the Browns an established backup as well as a mentor for Thompson-Robinson, who went 24-of-43 for 165 yards and an interception against the Steelers.

Flacco, who played for the New York Jets last season, has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title after the 2012 season.

Last season, Flacco threw four TD passes as the Jets rallied in the final minutes to stun the Browns.

Cleveland is 7-3 for just the second time since 1999.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Seahawks, Geno Smith must regroup, recoup from Rams loss with 49ers on deck

Seahawks, Geno Smith must regroup, recoup from Rams loss with 49ers on deck

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes