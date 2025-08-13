National Football League Broncos' Sean Payton Had Pause About Caleb Williams' 'Processing Speed' in Draft Published Aug. 13, 2025 12:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Both the college football and NFL world were enamored with now-Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' talent going into the 2024 NFL Draft — but not every NFL coach was head over heels about him.

In the book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," author Seth Wickersham revealed a conversation that he had with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the 2024 NFL Draft process, with the latter giving him a critique of the USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, whom Payton had doubts would "excel" in the NFL.

Payton was "worried a little" about Williams' "processing speed," while feeling that there were "too many easy completions left on the field" and "open receivers that Williams fails to spot quickly," according to The Athletic. The head coach's primary concern about Williams was "existential," though Payton applauded the quarterback's arm strength.

The book also noted how Payton has a "formula weighted on negative plays in college that informs his evaluations." Williams' number was higher than No. 2 pick and eventual 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, whom Payton and the Broncos selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams dazzled the collegiate scene from 2021-23 (2021 at Oklahoma, 2022-23 at USC) with his dual-threat ability and raw talent. Many of Williams' highlight reel-esque moments were ad-lib plays.

Of course, the Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 pick. In his rookie season (2024), Williams totaled 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 87.8 passer rating, while completing 62.5% of his passes. Williams also rushed for 489 yards. Chicago went 5-12, low-lighted by a 10-game losing streak, and has a new head coach this season in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Meanwhile, Nix totaled 3,775 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 93.3 passer rating, while completing 66.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns. Nix helped the Broncos go 10-7 and reach the playoffs for the first time since the franchise won Super Bowl 50.

Williams ranked 44th among quarterbacks with a 67.6 overall grade, while Nix ranked 22nd with a 76.4 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams was the first of six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 selections of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Nix being the sixth signal-caller taken at pick No. 12.

Payton is entering his third season as Denver's head coach (2023-present), a stint preceded by one year as an NFL Analyst for FOX Sports and a 15-year stint as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints (2006-11, 2013-21), which was highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLIV.

