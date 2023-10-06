National Football League Broncos reportedly trading pass rusher Randy Gregory to 49ers Published Oct. 6, 2023 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Two days after it was announced that the Denver Broncos were going to release Randy Gregory, the team has reportedly traded the defensive end to the San Francisco 49ers.

The trade, which was first reported by NFL Network, sends a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to Denver for Gregory and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Gregory, who's in the second season of a five-year, $70 million deal, has recorded one sack, one pass defensed and nine combined tackles this season. In his first season in Denver (2022), Gregory appeared in just six games due to shoulder and knee injuries.

The 30-year-old joins a 4-0 49ers team, which boasts one of the most formidable pass rushing units in the NFL headlined by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

Gregory spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-16, 2018 and 2020-21), who selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed two seasons for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

