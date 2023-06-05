National Football League
Broncos icon Terrell Davis is latest viral, sad, sports fan at NBA Finals
Published Jun. 5, 2023 6:37 p.m. ET

The Miami Heat continued their improbable postseason run by rallying to beat the Denver Nuggets on the road 111-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and in the process, they gave the Internet its latest viral, sad, sports fan clip.

This time, the fan in the spotlight was Denver sports royalty — Broncos icon, two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.

Davis found himself smack dab in the middle of a boisterous celebration by Heat fans after Jimmy Butler drained a 24-foot 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to extend the Heat's lead.

What's more, Davis' Game 2 seats were right by the Heat bench, meaning that he was surrounded by jubilant Miami supporters all night long.

Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher (7,607 yards) and still holds the record for most postseason single-season touchdowns with eight, which he achieved in 1997 en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

There are only eight running backs who have rushed for 2,000-plus yards in a single season. Davis became the fourth when he notched 2,008 yards in 1998, the same year he was awarded the league's most prestigious honor, NFL MVP. Davis is a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time Pro Bowler and led the league in rushing scores twice.

The series, now tied 1-1, shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET).

Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat
