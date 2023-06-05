Broncos icon Terrell Davis is latest viral, sad, sports fan at NBA Finals
The Miami Heat continued their improbable postseason run by rallying to beat the Denver Nuggets on the road 111-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and in the process, they gave the Internet its latest viral, sad, sports fan clip.
This time, the fan in the spotlight was Denver sports royalty — Broncos icon, two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.
Davis found himself smack dab in the middle of a boisterous celebration by Heat fans after Jimmy Butler drained a 24-foot 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to extend the Heat's lead.
What's more, Davis' Game 2 seats were right by the Heat bench, meaning that he was surrounded by jubilant Miami supporters all night long.
Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher (7,607 yards) and still holds the record for most postseason single-season touchdowns with eight, which he achieved in 1997 en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.
There are only eight running backs who have rushed for 2,000-plus yards in a single season. Davis became the fourth when he notched 2,008 yards in 1998, the same year he was awarded the league's most prestigious honor, NFL MVP. Davis is a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time Pro Bowler and led the league in rushing scores twice.
The series, now tied 1-1, shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET).
