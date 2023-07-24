National Football League Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely by NFL for gambling on games Updated Jul. 24, 2023 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the latest in a growing list of players suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

"Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously," the Broncos said in a statement. "The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

