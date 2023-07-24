National Football League
Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely by NFL for gambling on games
National Football League

Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely by NFL for gambling on games

Updated Jul. 24, 2023 6:42 p.m. ET

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the latest in a growing list of players suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

"Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously," the Broncos said in a statement. "The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Denver Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers, Rangers show similar pitching needs as trade deadline approaches

Dodgers, Rangers show similar pitching needs as trade deadline approaches

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes