National Football League Brock Purdy injury impacts point spread in Bengals-49ers Week 8 matchup Updated Oct. 26, 2023 10:04 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have looked like one of the best teams in football during the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

The Niners are 5-2 straight up (SU), 4-3 against the spread (ATS) and currently sit second on the Super Bowl oddsboard at +500, putting them behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

But now that Purdy is reportedly in concussion protocol, that stellar start could be in jeopardy.

The recent news concerning the starting QB's health has also impacted the point spread for the team's Week 8 matchup against Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, after the Purdy concussion news broke, the line for the Niners-Bengals contest moved from San Francisco -5.5 to San Francisco -3.

Starting in place of the concussed Brock — whose MVP odds currently sit at +1800 — is Sam Darnold. Backup Darnold was the third-overall pick in 2018 and is playing for his third team in the NFL.

This means oddsmakers consider Purdy 2.5 points more valuable to the spread than Darnold.

Ironically, it was just this week that First Thing's First co-host Nick Wright said, "I want to see [Brock Purdy] do more," on his What's Wright? Podcast.

But with Purdy out against the Bengals, Wright won't get his wish, at least not in Week 8.

Despite Purdy being out this week, San Francisco is still the odds-on favorite to win the NFC West at -650 and is a slight favorite to win the NFC at +230. The Philadelphia Eagles are a close second on the oddsboard to win the conference at +250.

Will the 49ers manage to get the win and cover against the Bengals with their backup QB?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the story unfolds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share