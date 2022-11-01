National Football League
Brandin Cooks sounds off on Twitter after staying put at NFL trade deadline
2 hours ago

Brandin Cooks is staying put with the Houston Texans. Tuesday's NFL trade deadline passed without a trade involving the veteran wide receiver.

And Cooks does not appear thrilled about it. 

Earlier in the day, local media noticed that Cooks was not present at the Texans' practice. Texans head coach Lovie Smith later described Cooks' absence as being for "personal reasons" and refused to elaborate further. 

Meanwhile, Cooks' Twitter account liked several tweets containing trade rumors about him.

According to NFL Network, there were "talks" between the Texans and other teams about trading Cooks, but nothing ultimately resulted from it.

Cooks had eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his eight NFL seasons entering 2022, but he only has 354 receiving yards and one touchdown catch over the Texans' first seven games this season. Houston has a 1-5-1 record entering its matchup Thursday with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other publicly disgruntled players also remained with their respective teams at the trade deadline. Cam Akers stayed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he has not played since Week 5. Rams head coach Sean McVay later told reporters that the team would explore a trade for the former second-round pick, and FOX Sports' Eric Williams reported that the Rams were actively shopping Akers, but a trade did not materialize before the deadline.

CBS Sports reported that Akers is "hopeful for a fair resolution" with the Rams but does not want to play for them again this season.

Additionally, New York Jets wide receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims both stayed put despite having requested trades. Moore shaded Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and the receiver's lack of usage in the Jets' offense after New York's loss Sunday to the division-rival New England Patriots

Running back Kareem Hunt also remained with the Cleveland Browns after a preseason trade request which the team initially denied. However, he told reporters Monday after the Browns' 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that he was "down for whatever."

