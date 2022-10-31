National Football League NFL Week 8 top plays: Browns bully Bengals on Monday Night Football 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns (3-5) continued their undefeated stretch against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) to close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.

There was no love lost between these classic rivals, and after the win, the Bengals lead the all-time series 51-47. Cleveland though, has now eight of its past nine against Cincinnati after the 32-13 victory.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action:

Cleveland Browns 32, Cincinnati Bengals 13

Over the top!

This dazzling hurdle from Donovan Peoples-Jones didn't net the Browns points on their opening possession, but it sure was fun to see.

The 37-yard gain led to a 53-yard field-goal attempt from Cade York, but a Cincy defender got his mitt on the ball just after it left York's foot to keep things knotted at 0.

Easy money

The Bengals collected an easy takeaway on a wayward throw from Jacoby Brissett that fell right into Vonn Bell's lap. The team was unable to make good on the turnover though, punting just four plays later.

Direct mail

After a tough catch-and-run from Amari Cooper put the Browns in excellent field position, Nick Chubb took a direct snap in the red zone and put Cleveland up 6-0. They cashed in on the ensuing two-point try to go up 8-0.

Kicking it

York scored on a 55-yard field goal to end the half and give the Browns an 11-0 lead.

I'll do it myself

Brissett outdueled Joe Burrow with his arm and legs, adding to the Browns' lead on this 12-yard keeper to push it to 18-0.

Any way we can get it

The Bengals finally willed their way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter after a tipped ball found Tyler Boyd's open grasp. Cincinnati was unsuccessful on its extra-point try though, bringing the tally to 25-6.

Plucked out of the air!

Have yourself a night, Amari Cooper! The "Coooooppp" chants were ringin' loud and clear after Cooper impressed the home crowd with another beautiful snag. The grab set up another rushing TD for Chubb, who registered his second of the night.

Don't get Greedy

Despite textbook physical coverage from Cleveland's Greedy Williams, Burrow hooked up with honorary WR1 Tee Higgins downfield, who leapt to reel in a strong catch on a 41-yard house call.

The Browns led 32-13 after the TD and held on to win.

