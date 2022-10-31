New York Jets Jets' Elijah Moore bemoans low usage, discusses trade request 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's no secret that second-year wideout Elijah Moore has grown increasingly frustrated with his role — or lack thereof — with the New York Jets this season, having voiced concerns about his low usage and target frequency. The 34th pick in last year's draft even went as far as to request a trade in early October.

Moore's concerns resurfaced on Sunday, when he spoke with the media after the Jets' 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

On the day, Moore had zero catches on one target. He's been targeted 30 times so far this season, and received just nine looks over the past three games.

"At the end of the day, this is [about] a legacy," Moore said about why he decided to ask for a trade. "I love football a lot, and I know a lot of people do. There [are] a lot of things behind the scenes I'd rather keep inside that happened toward my reaction for that. It is what it is."

N.Y. reportedly has no plans to trade Moore, who struggled to give an answer when asked about his on-field chemistry with Zach Wilson, the Jets quarterback who is completing just 54.9% of his passes in five games this season.

"I don't even know," Moore said. "I couldn't even tell you. I don't get the ball. I don't know."

Moore — arguably one of the Jets' most explosive players — has 16 receptions this season for 203 yards and no scores. His 30 targets are the sixth-most on the team behind rookie receiver Garrett Wilson (59), tight end Tyler Conklin (48), veteran wideout Corey Davis (34), and running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter (31).

Last year, Moore caught 43 passes while leading all Jets receivers in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (five). Those figures topped first-round selection Kadarius Toney (420 receiving yards, 0 TDs) and all four of the other second-round wide receiver picks — Rondale Moore (435 yards, one TD), Dee Eskridge (64 yards, one TD), Tutu Atwell (54 yards, 0 TDs) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (138 yards, 0 TDs).

The Jets (5-3) are second in the AFC East heading into Week 9, when they will face division-leader Buffalo (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET).

