Jamien Sherwood, Brock Purdy get big bumps in 2024 pay based on performance

After receiving a solid payday to return to the New York Jets, linebacker Jamien Sherwood was able to cash in even further on his 2024 performance.

Sherwood was the biggest beneficiary of the NFL's performance-based pay (PBP) program, earning $1.092 million in extra compensation for the 2024 season. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones ($1.060 million), Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson ($1.035 million), Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele ($1.020 million) and Chicago Bears offensive tackle Matt Pryor ($1.020 million) round out the five biggest earners of the PBP program for last season.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are among the other notables who made the top 25. Joseph, who was the sixth-highest earner at $996,253, was widely considered one of the NFL's top safeties last season. The third-year pro recorded a league-high nine interceptions to go with 83 combined tackles, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a result.

Purdy, meanwhile, was the 16th-highest earner of the PBP program last season. After another standout season for the 49ers, he earned an additional $857,842, nearly doubling his $985,000 salary for 2024. Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating, adding 323 rushing yards and five rushing scores in 15 games.

A total of $452 million was awarded to players who played at least one down in the 2024 season through the NFL's performance-based pay program. The program, which was collectively bargained, was implemented in 2002 to provide supplemental money for players with lower salaries who had a lot of playing time.

The amount of money each player receives is computed by a player index, which is calculated through a player's "PBP Playtime" and "PBP Compensation," according to the NFL. The PBP Playtime is calculated by a player's regular season total plays on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team. That number is then divided by the player's "PBP Compensation," which is the player's regular-season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives. Once that's calculated, the player's final player index is compared to the rest of his teammates, which determines the final compensation for each player.

Sherwood played in 92.77% of the Jets' defensive snaps and 26.16% of their special teams snaps in 2024, leading the NFL in solo tackles (98) and was tied for third in combined tackles (158). He also had two sacks and two tackles for loss. The $1.092 million Sherwood received will more than double his 2024 salary. The 2021 fifth-round pick had a $1.055 salary last year as part of the final season of his rookie contract.

Sherwood came to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets on Sunday. That contract will make him the fourth-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL on an average annual basis, per OverTheCap.com.

Here is the full list of the 25 highest earners from the NFL's performance-based pay program for the 2024 season:

