National Football League
Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role
National Football League

Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role

1 hour ago

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network.

The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him.

Moore was targeted 21 times over his first three games of 2022, but received just eight looks through the next three. That includes zero targets in the Jets' 27-10 victory over the Packers this past Sunday. 

"If I say what I really wanna say … I'll be the selfish guy … we winning," Moore wrote in a Sunday postgame tweet that has since been deleted. "Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bitter] sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

The promising young wideout has 16 receptions this season for 203 yards and no scores. His 29 targets are fifth-most on the team. Last year, Moore caught 43 passes while leading all Jets receivers in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (5). His current discontent has not gone unnoticed among his coaches and teammates, as FOX Sports AFC East writer Henry McKenna documented earlier this week

Moore missed the Jets' practice Thursday for what the team deemed "personal reasons."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants
National Football League

New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick

2 hours ago
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line
New York Giants

Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line

3 hours ago
How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State
National Football League

How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes