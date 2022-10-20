National Football League Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network.

The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him.

Moore was targeted 21 times over his first three games of 2022, but received just eight looks through the next three. That includes zero targets in the Jets' 27-10 victory over the Packers this past Sunday.

"If I say what I really wanna say … I'll be the selfish guy … we winning," Moore wrote in a Sunday postgame tweet that has since been deleted. "Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bitter] sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

The promising young wideout has 16 receptions this season for 203 yards and no scores. His 29 targets are fifth-most on the team. Last year, Moore caught 43 passes while leading all Jets receivers in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (5). His current discontent has not gone unnoticed among his coaches and teammates, as FOX Sports AFC East writer Henry McKenna documented earlier this week.

Moore missed the Jets' practice Thursday for what the team deemed "personal reasons."

