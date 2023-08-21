National Football League Bill Belichick is a Taylor Swift fan after seeing her perform in rain: 'She's tough' Published Aug. 21, 2023 8:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has quite an impressive résumé.

In addition to being an eight-time Super Bowl champion – six of which have come as the head coach of the Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants – Belichick also holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach (nine), most playoff wins as a head coach (31), and most divisional championships as a head coach (17).

But there is a new addition to Belichick's near-flawless résumé that NFL fans probably didn't see coming – "Swiftie."

Belichick recently appeared on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" where he was asked if he was able to check out any of Swift's performances this summer as the Eras Tour made its way through Foxborough with three shows at Gillette Stadium.

"I saw a little bit of Taylor (Swift)," said Belichick, who is set to begin his 24th season as the Patriots' head coach.

That led to a follow-up question about Belichick's thoughts on Swift's ability to play through the pouring rain in one of her shows in Foxborough.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said, referring to the near-four-hour set Swift performed during her second of three shows at Gillette. "She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."

The idea of watching a four-hour performance from Swift in the rain would almost certainly qualify Belichick as an official "Swiftie" then, right?

"Officially? I don't know about that," Belichick said.

As for his favorite song by Swift …

"I'm definitely on the 'You gotta calm down,' that's pretty good," Belichick said, of course referring to the hit single titled. "You Need to Calm Down."

"That's pretty good. You gotta calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate. You just gotta calm down."

Belichick isn't the only NFL icon who considers himself a proud Taylor Swift fan. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen enjoying Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium earlier this summer, while J.J. Watt attended the Eras Tour kickoff show at the Cardinals' stadium in Arizona and later posted a video of himself raving about it .

While Swift confirmed during a tour stop in Philadelphia, near where she grew up, that she is in fact an Eagles fan , this comment from Belichick very-well could put the Patriots near the top of her favorite NFL teams list.

