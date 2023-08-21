National Football League
Bill Belichick is a Taylor Swift fan after seeing her perform in rain: 'She's tough'
National Football League

Bill Belichick is a Taylor Swift fan after seeing her perform in rain: 'She's tough'

Published Aug. 21, 2023 8:23 p.m. ET

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has quite an impressive résumé.

In addition to being an eight-time Super Bowl champion – six of which have come as the head coach of the Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants – Belichick also holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach (nine), most playoff wins as a head coach (31), and most divisional championships as a head coach (17).

But there is a new addition to Belichick's near-flawless résumé that NFL fans probably didn't see coming – "Swiftie."

Belichick recently appeared on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" where he was asked if he was able to check out any of Swift's performances this summer as the Eras Tour made its way through Foxborough with three shows at Gillette Stadium. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"I saw a little bit of Taylor (Swift)," said Belichick, who is set to begin his 24th season as the Patriots' head coach.

That led to a follow-up question about Belichick's thoughts on Swift's ability to play through the pouring rain in one of her shows in Foxborough.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said, referring to the near-four-hour set Swift performed during her second of three shows at Gillette. "She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."

The idea of watching a four-hour performance from Swift in the rain would almost certainly qualify Belichick as an official "Swiftie" then, right?

"Officially? I don't know about that," Belichick said.

As for his favorite song by Swift …

"I'm definitely on the 'You gotta calm down,' that's pretty good," Belichick said, of course referring to the hit single titled. "You Need to Calm Down."

"That's pretty good. You gotta calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate. You just gotta calm down."

Belichick isn't the only NFL icon who considers himself a proud Taylor Swift fan. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen enjoying Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium earlier this summer, while J.J. Watt attended the Eras Tour kickoff show at the Cardinals' stadium in Arizona and later posted a video of himself raving about it

While Swift confirmed during a tour stop in Philadelphia, near where she grew up, that she is in fact an Eagles fan, this comment from Belichick very-well could put the Patriots near the top of her favorite NFL teams list.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: If Jonathan Taylor is traded, nobody loses more than Colts QB Anthony Richardson

If Jonathan Taylor is traded, nobody loses more than Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes