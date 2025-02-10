National Football League
5 Biggest Super Bowl blowouts: Where Eagles vs. Chiefs ranks
5 Biggest Super Bowl blowouts: Where Eagles vs. Chiefs ranks

Updated Feb. 10, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX wasn’t quite the most lopsided game we’ve ever seen, but it still wasn’t particularly close as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 40-22. Over the years, some Super Bowls have been outright dominated by one team, leaving little doubt about the outcome well before the final whistle.

From relentless defensive performances to explosive offensive showcases, keep reading for the matchups that stand out as some of the most one-sided games in Super Bowl history. 

Biggest Blowouts in Super Bowl History

Has there ever been a shutout in the Super Bowl?

No, the lowest point total ever recorded by a team in a Super Bowl is three, which has occurred on two separate occasions:

