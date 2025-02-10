National Football League
5 Biggest Super Bowl blowouts: Where Eagles vs. Chiefs ranks
Updated Feb. 10, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET
Super Bowl LIX wasn’t quite the most lopsided game we’ve ever seen, but it still wasn’t particularly close as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 40-22. Over the years, some Super Bowls have been outright dominated by one team, leaving little doubt about the outcome well before the final whistle.
From relentless defensive performances to explosive offensive showcases, keep reading for the matchups that stand out as some of the most one-sided games in Super Bowl history.
Biggest Blowouts in Super Bowl History
- No. 1: Super Bowl 24 - San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10 (45 points)
- No. 2: Super Bowl 20 - Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10 (36 points)
- No. 3 (tie): Super Bowl 27 - Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 (35 points)
- No. 3 (tie): Super Bowl 48 - Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8 (35 points)
- No. 5: Super Bowl 22 - Washington Commanders 42, Denver Broncos 10 (32 points)
Has there ever been a shutout in the Super Bowl?
No, the lowest point total ever recorded by a team in a Super Bowl is three, which has occurred on two separate occasions:
- Super Bowl 6 - Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
- Super Bowl 53 - New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
