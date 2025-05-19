National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Bettors fading 49ers' regular-season win total after Purdy extension Published May. 20, 2025 9:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last week's NFL schedule release generated its fair share of buzz, as teams went all out in the creativity department to reveal their opponents for the 2025 season.

The schedule release also moved the needle in the betting department, as fans started backing — or fading — squads' win totals.

At BetMGM, the 49ers' 10.5 regular-season win total is getting quite a bit of action, and perhaps, not in the way that you would imagine, considering they're only two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

According to the sportsbook, in tickets, the 49ers are the most-bet team to go Under their win total. In handle, they're third to go Under in this category, led only by the Saints at 5.5 and the Dolphins at 8.5.

Overall, San Francisco is third on the list of the most-bet win-total tickets, behind Chicago — a squad that bettors are backing — and then Detroit.

And this is all in the wake of quarterback Brock Purdy's massive extension.

Let's dive into some of the other 49ers' odds at BetMGM as of May 19.

Regular-season win total

Over 10.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 10.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Make playoffs

Yes: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

No: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Super Bowl: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

NFC West: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Brock Purdy MVP: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Coach of the Year — Kyle Shanahan: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Rookie of the Year — Mykel Williams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

NFC Win Totals: 49ers finish Under 10.5 wins, Cowboys Under 7.5

Two seasons ago in 2023, the Niners' 12-5 record helped them get to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But in 2024, it all fell apart.

San Francisco started the year off 5-4 before losing seven of the last eight and finishing with a 6-11 record. It's worth noting that injuries to players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey played a huge part in derailing the 49ers' season.

"They do have the easiest schedule in the NFL, and … I'm going Under," co-host Chase Daniel said on "The Facility." "I wouldn't be surprised if they got 11 wins. But I think more realistic is nine or 10."

Co-host James Jones added that, while he respects Kyle Shanahan, he doesn't see "how they get to nine."

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz is also doubtful that the Niners will exceed expectations next season.

"Go look at their roster right now," Schwartz said on "The Herd." "Find me the impact players they have drafted in the last five seasons. Not a lot of them.

"That's what's going to hold them back. They have not drafted and developed."

