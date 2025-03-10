National Football League QB Brock Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to $265 million extension Updated May. 16, 2025 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension that includes $181 million guaranteed, ESPN reported on Friday. The $53 million average annual salary puts Purdy tied for seventh among NFL quarterbacks, according to Over the Cap.

Purdy, whom the 49ers selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State (pick No. 262), was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Last season, the now-25-year-old Purdy totaled 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating, while completing 65.9% of his passes in 15 games; Purdy missed two starts due to shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively. He also rushed for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns. Purdy ranked fourth among quarterbacks in rushing grade (90.2), 14th in overall grade (82.4) and 19th in passing grade (76.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2023, Purdy totaled a 49ers-record 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an NFL-high 113.0 passer rating in 16 games, while completing 69.4% of his passes and earning Pro Bowl honors; he was rested in Week 18. Purdy helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII prior to them losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purdy became San Francisco's starting quarterback in December of his 2022 rookie campaign after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury and later Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. With Purdy under center, San Francisco went a combined 7-1 (regular season plus postseason), and he kept the starting job after the season.

The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Earlier this offseason, they traded wide receiver and 2021 All-Pro Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders but also extended star tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million extension, making Kittle the highest-paid player at his respective position.

On the quarterback front, San Francisco signed Mac Jones to a two-year deal and selected Indiana's Kurtis Rourke in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft (pick No. 227) this offseason.

