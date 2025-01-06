National Football League 'Best play I've ever seen': The 10 must-see plays of 2024 NFL regular season Updated Jan. 6, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL season has featured many jaw-dropping moments.

There was a field goal that was the first of its kind in nearly 50 years. There were multiple Hail Mary touchdown completions, with one winning a game for a team at the buzzer and serving as a dagger for the losing team. There was even a play so special that Madden had to implement its uniqueness in an update of its video game.

The MVP favorite also made several highlight-worthy plays that bolstered his case to win the award this season. One was so rare that it had only been done a few other times in NFL history while another might have prevented an undefeated season.

With the regular season in the books, let's take a look at the 10 must-see plays from the 2024 NFL regular season.

Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle

The vast majority of 14-yard receptions are pretty ordinary. But Barkley's 14-yard catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the highlight of his extraordinary first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The star running back turned Jalen Hurts' swing pass on a third-and-6 play in the second quarter into a spectacular moment when he spun around one Jacksonville defender before hurdling over cornerback Jarrian Jones — with his back faced at him.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni might have put it best when he explained why the play was so special.

"It was the best play I've ever seen," Sirianni told reporters at the time. "What I think is so cool, there's going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play backyard football or peewee football. They ain't going to be able to make it — I believe he's the only one in the world that can do that. I'm speechless. It was unbelievable."

Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary answered

It takes a special play to derail a winning team's season. That's what the Washington Commanders did to the then-4-2 Chicago Bears in Week 8. After the Bears took a 15-12 lead with 23 seconds left, the Commanders were able to snatch a victory out of the jaws of defeat when Daniels scrambled back to his 30-yard line before stepping back up in the pocket to launch a pass that was deflected and went into the arms of a relatively open Noah Brown for a 52-yard touchdown.

After the game, a video surfaced of Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson taunting fans when the play began. As a result, Stevenson blew his assignment to be the deep man on the Hail Mary, allowing Brown to make the easy grab in the end zone.

Regardless, the play became instant lore in Washington D.C. sports, quickly earning the nickname "Hail Maryland."

The "stumble bum" TD

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has shown the trick plays up his sleeve all season long. But his most creative play call asked for his quarterback and running back to do some acting. In their Week 16 matchup against the Bears, Jared Goff intentionally stumbled on a play-action with Jahmyr Gibbs going to the turf to pretend to dive on a loose ball. Goff was able to quickly get back up before hitting a wide-open Sam LaPorta in stride for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

It was revealed after the game that the Lions called the play the "stumble bum" play. It's unknown what the Bears call it, though, as they're one of two teams to be on the wrong end of a top play on this list.

Josh Allen's passing and receiving TD … on same play

Allen has done it all for the Buffalo Bills this season. In fact, he practically did it all on one play in their Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With the ball at the 49ers' 7-yard line, Allen's pass to Amari Cooper on a slant was a bit behind. The Bills wide receiver was able to come up with the grab, but he was met by a group of 49ers defenders. With Allen running toward him, Cooper decided to lateral the ball back to his quarterback. Allen took the ball and ran along the sideline before diving for the pylon for a touchdown.

Allen became just the fourth player in NFL history to have a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play, with the last such instance coming in 2017. He also became the second player in the last 19 seasons to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game thanks to that score.

Garrett Wilson's one-handed TD grab

There weren't many highlights for the New York Jets in 2024, but Wilson provided them with one of the top plays of the NFL season in their Week 9 win over the Houston Texans. Facing a third-and-12 in Texans' territory, Aaron Rodgers tossed a ball to Wilson in the back of the end zone. Wilson stuck his right arm up, securing the ball with his right hand and remained in possession with the ball as he went to the ground.

The pass was initially ruled incomplete as it was deemed he didn't remain in bounds. But he tapped his left foot twice before falling out of bounds, reversing the call on the field.

KaVontae Turpin's 99-yard touchdown return

Sometimes, the best plays don't start off on a great note. Turpin learned that on a kick return late in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Commanders. The Cowboys receiver and returner initially muffed a return, having to retreat to his team's 1-yard line to get the ball. As the Commanders' kicking team quickly got down the field, Turpin spun out of a tackle at the 10-yard line before darting straight up the field. Turpin took off toward one of the sidelines as he ran near midfield and didn't have any Commanders players catch up to him until he reached the goal line after he high-stepped for the final few yards.

Derrick Henry runs right by the Bills for 87-yard TD

"King Henry" has had some memorable long touchdown runs in his standout career. He added another one to the list in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. In their Week 4 matchup against the Bills, Henry left opposing defenders in the dust on the Ravens' first play of scrimmage. He ran 87 yards for a touchdown, going untouched along the way.

That touchdown set the stage for a blowout 35-10 win for the Ravens, which was a key victory for them at the time as it brought them back to .500.

Josh Allen hands the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss

If an "MVP moment" was a thing, Allen's came in Week 11. The Bills were in control for much of their matchup against the then-undefeated Chiefs, but they likely needed to add another score in the final minutes to ensure a victory. Holding a 23-21 lead, Buffalo faced a fourth-and-2 from Kansas City's 26-yard line with 2:27 remaining. Instead of kicking a field goal, the Bills opted to let their best player go to work.

Allen rewarded them. He began the play with a couple of pump fakes before running straight down the field. He slipped out of one diving tackler's reach before staying up when Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton hit him to secure the first down, with Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins actually stopping to celebrate and point that he got the first down. But Allen kept running toward the end zone. Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was the last man to beat, standing right in front of the goal line. Allen barreled over him to get into the end zone for a score that put the Bills up, 30-21, which wound up being the final score.

Los Angeles Chargers get a free-kick field goal

It's rare to view a field goal as a top play from the season. But when a certain field goal kick is a rarity, you have to include it on the list. Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker drained a 57-yard field goal on a free kick in their Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos. The kick, which was made possible due to a Broncos penalty with no time remaining in the first half, was the first free-kick field goal made since 1976 and the longest free-kick field goal ever made.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called the free kick his "favorite rule" in the NFL. He actually had Phil Dawson attempt a 71-yarder during his stint as the 49ers' head coach, but the kick didn't make it through the uprights.

Dicker's kick actually wound up being pivotal to the Chargers' playoff hopes. The kick cut the Broncos' lead to 21-13 at the time, setting the stage for them to make a comeback in the second half and win the game.

Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson connect for one of the longest TDs of season

Darnold's turnaround with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 has been nothing short of impressive. He might have sent an early sign that he was in for the best season of his career in Week 2. Facing a second-and-9 from their own 3-yard line in the second quarter against the 49ers, Kevin O'Connell decided to call a play-action pass with Jefferson running a deep route. Darnold stepped up in his own end zone to connect with Jefferson down the field.

But Jefferson made the grab just a few yards into 49ers territory. He was able to find his way to the end zone, though, by juking a pair of 49ers defensive backs. He got them to stop in their tracks, changing direction before running into the end zone for a 97-yard touchdown.

