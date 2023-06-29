Bengals, 49ers, Eagles? Which NFL teams feature the best playmakers
In a contemporary NFL landscape where natural talent is deemed one of the utmost crucial qualities for players, there appears to be a notable surge in the abundance of highly skilled individuals throughout the league.
When contemplating the hands-down most skilled players in the NFL, the discourse now extends even to quarterbacks.
Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy revealed which NFL teams they believe host the most talent on their roster on a recent episode of "Speak."
Let's get to it!
Acho's key playmakers: Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill
Acho's thoughts: "Those two combined for over 3,000 yards collectively. They combined for more than many top-three or top-four playmakers of several teams."
Acho's key playmakers: Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and first-round pick Cade Johnson out of TCU
Acho's thoughts: "The Chargers have a whole lot of talent, and Justin Herbert is going to find a way to maximize it."
Acho's key playmakers: Jackson Smith-Njigba
Acho's thoughts: "[Their] first-round pick out of Ohio State is an absolute dude, and that's why Seattle is No. 3 for me."
Acho's key playmakers: Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase
Acho's thoughts: "The Cincinnati Bengals have talent everywhere, including Joe Burrow. That's why I have them at [No. 2]."
Acho's key playmakers: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey
Acho's thoughts: "That team on offense is littered with all-pros. I didn't even mention, they have the best fullback in the game right now."
McCoy agreed with Acho's fourth and fifth selection, but chose a different top three, putting the Bengals ahead of the rest, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles second and then then Niners.
"I put the Bengals [at] No. 1 because I've seen all the players you mentioned get busy," McCoy said. "They have 1,000-yard receivers and have a 1,000-yard running back.
"The Eagles have a top-five tight end [and] a top-three caliber wide receiver in A.J. Brown."
-
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
2023 NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers, J-E-T-S getting lots of B-E-T-S
Chiefs star Travis Kelce knows he's underpaid but simply says, 'I love winning'
-
Colts waive Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry after NFL suspends 3 players for gambling
Eli Manning's HOF candidacy is complicated: Are two Super Bowls rings enough?
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and DC Dan Quinn add boxing to offseason program
-
NFL Players Association announces new executive director
Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, more react to death of former NFL QB Ryan Mallett
Cowherd's top 10 NFL QB-HC duos: Who sits behind the Chiefs?
2023 MLB All-Star Game starters unveiled
-
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
2023 NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers, J-E-T-S getting lots of B-E-T-S
Chiefs star Travis Kelce knows he's underpaid but simply says, 'I love winning'
-
Colts waive Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry after NFL suspends 3 players for gambling
Eli Manning's HOF candidacy is complicated: Are two Super Bowls rings enough?
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and DC Dan Quinn add boxing to offseason program
-
NFL Players Association announces new executive director
Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, more react to death of former NFL QB Ryan Mallett
Cowherd's top 10 NFL QB-HC duos: Who sits behind the Chiefs?