Bengals, 49ers, Eagles? Which NFL teams feature the best playmakers
Bengals, 49ers, Eagles? Which NFL teams feature the best playmakers

Published Jun. 29, 2023

In a contemporary NFL landscape where natural talent is deemed one of the utmost crucial qualities for players, there appears to be a notable surge in the abundance of highly skilled individuals throughout the league.

When contemplating the hands-down most skilled players in the NFL, the discourse now extends even to quarterbacks. 

Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy revealed which NFL teams they believe host the most talent on their roster on a recent episode of "Speak."

Let's get to it!

5. Miami Dolphins

Acho's key playmakers: Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill

Acho's thoughts: "Those two combined for over 3,000 yards collectively. They combined for more than many top-three or top-four playmakers of several teams."

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Acho's key playmakers: Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and first-round pick Cade Johnson out of TCU

Acho's thoughts: "The Chargers have a whole lot of talent, and Justin Herbert is going to find a way to maximize it."

3. Seattle Seahawks

Acho's key playmakers: Jackson Smith-Njigba

Acho's thoughts: "[Their] first-round pick out of Ohio State is an absolute dude, and that's why Seattle is No. 3 for me."

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Acho's key playmakers: Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

Acho's thoughts: "The Cincinnati Bengals have talent everywhere, including Joe Burrow. That's why I have them at [No. 2]."

1. San Francisco 49ers

Acho's key playmakers: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey

Acho's thoughts: "That team on offense is littered with all-pros. I didn't even mention, they have the best fullback in the game right now."

McCoy agreed with Acho's fourth and fifth selection, but chose a different top three, putting the Bengals ahead of the rest, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles second and then then Niners.

"I put the Bengals [at] No. 1 because I've seen all the players you mentioned get busy," McCoy said. "They have 1,000-yard receivers and have a 1,000-yard running back.

"The Eagles have a top-five tight end [and] a top-three caliber wide receiver in A.J. Brown."

