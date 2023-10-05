National Football League
Bears vs. Commanders live updates: Chicago takes fast 7-0 lead
Bears vs. Commanders live updates: Chicago takes fast 7-0 lead

Updated Oct. 5, 2023 8:26 p.m. ET

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (0-4) are on the road to take on Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (2-2) at FedEx Field to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Bears were narrowly defeated by the Denver Broncos in their Week 4 matchup and will be looking for their first win of the season against the Commanders, who also lost a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Here are the top moments!

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Getting behind 'em

Two plays after Fields couldn't connect with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, the quarterback hit a wide-open DJ Moore downfield for a 58-yard gain. Three plays later, Moore got behind the Washington secondary once again, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Stay tuned for updates!

Honoring a legend

Shortly before kickoff, the Bears organization announced that former linebacker and Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, one of the greatest players in NFL history, had died at age 80.

Stadium entrance

Both teams arrived in style ahead of Thursday's NFC tilt.

