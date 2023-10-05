Bears vs. Commanders live updates: Chicago takes fast 7-0 lead
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (0-4) are on the road to take on Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (2-2) at FedEx Field to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.
The Bears were narrowly defeated by the Denver Broncos in their Week 4 matchup and will be looking for their first win of the season against the Commanders, who also lost a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Here are the top moments!
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Getting behind 'em
Two plays after Fields couldn't connect with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, the quarterback hit a wide-open DJ Moore downfield for a 58-yard gain. Three plays later, Moore got behind the Washington secondary once again, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Stay tuned for updates!
Honoring a legend
Shortly before kickoff, the Bears organization announced that former linebacker and Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, one of the greatest players in NFL history, had died at age 80.
Stadium entrance
Both teams arrived in style ahead of Thursday's NFC tilt.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $40,000 in prize money won in Weeks 1-4
Report: Broncos release DE Randy Gregory, their $70 million free agent in 2022
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2023 NFL safety rankings: Minkah Fitzpatrick leads top 10 list
Baker Mayfield giving upstart Bucs confidence: 'The guys love to play for him'
Cowboys asking Trey Lance for intel before game vs. 49ers
-
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I just haven't played very good' amid 3-1 start
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $40,000 in prize money won in Weeks 1-4
Report: Broncos release DE Randy Gregory, their $70 million free agent in 2022
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2023 NFL safety rankings: Minkah Fitzpatrick leads top 10 list
Baker Mayfield giving upstart Bucs confidence: 'The guys love to play for him'
Cowboys asking Trey Lance for intel before game vs. 49ers
-
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I just haven't played very good' amid 3-1 start
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game