National Football League Bears post Justin Fields highlight video amid Caleb Williams buzz Published Jan. 27, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET

Are the Chicago Bears going to stick with Justin Fields or use their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback?

That's the multi-million-dollar question.

Many eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the franchise could be sending a message about sticking with Fields over top prospects like USC 's Caleb Williams or UNC's Drake Maye after Chicago's social media team posted a highlight video of Fields on Saturday.

The Bears have also posted highlight videos of several players throughout the week, including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards — who are each under contract next season — and applauded the play of their rookie class.

Chicago went 7-10 this season, good for a four-game bump from 2022, but still ended up last in the NFC North. It has the No. 1 pick in April's draft by way of a trade it made last year with Carolina. The Bears also have the ninth overall pick.

Chicago is a combined 10-28 with Fields under center from 2021-23. Fields is also going on his third offensive coordinator in four seasons, as the Bears fired Luke Getsy after the regular season. That coaching turnover is a huge part of the reason why Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson recently expressed why the franchise should stick with Fields in 2024.

Fields totaled 2,562 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and an 86.3 passer rating, while completing 61.4% of his passes in 13 starts this season (Fields missed four games due to a thumb injury). He also rushed for 657 yards and four scores.

The Bears averaged 182.1 passing yards (27th in the NFL), 141.1 rushing yards (second), 323.2 total yards (20th) and 21.2 points (18th) per game this season.

