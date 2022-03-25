National Football League Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes among stars 'Under Duress' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chris Broussard 's "Under Duress" list is back!

And with the Kansas City Chiefs dealing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, both Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes land themselves at the top of this week's list, as they will have a lot to prove this upcoming season.

There are also a couple of big-time NBA stars who made their way onto Broussard's radar as well.

Here is the " First Things First " host's top five.

5. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

The outlook: After Irving was barred from playing in home games this season due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, the New York City private-sector mandate is being lifted, clearing the way for him to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Due to his vaccination status, the seven-time All-Star guard has appeared in only 19 games this year, all of them on the road. Irving last took the floor on Wednesday for the Nets' road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. He tallied 43 points and eight assists in the 132-120 loss. For the season, he is averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Broussard's thoughts: "Let's face it: Kyrie — all year — has had a built-in excuse to not be judged about anything. Right? If they don't win with Kyrie, what do you expect? He hadn't been there. So he can come out and have these great individual performances, and everybody's wowed and blown away because he’s not playing full-time. So we can't expect him to really win.

"But now that he's back, it's time to play real, responsible basketball. And they have enough talent to at least make a deep playoff run, and if they don't, we will look at Kyrie, we will look at how much is he getting [Kevin] Durant involved, making his teammates better. So now, all that, ‘Just go out there and put on a show,’ that's over. Now it's winning time, and that adds duress for Kyrie."

4. James Harden , Philadelphia 76ers

The outlook: Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 12 games with Philadelphia this season. The 32-year-old guard is shooting 42.5% from the field — including 33.3% from 3-point range — and 87.3% at the free-throw line. His best game since joining the 76ers came in a double-digit victory over the New York Knicks (29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists), while his worst performance was in a blowout 129-100 loss to the Nets (11 points, six rebounds, five assists).

Broussard's thoughts: "James Harden wants a championship more than anything else. That's why he went to Brooklyn. And in Brooklyn, not only did he have the most talented team in the league, but he had two guys in Durant and Kyrie who would take the big shots in the big games and moments. Now, he prematurely — it appears — quit on the Nets and forced his way to Philadelphia. And now, the pressure is on because … he's gotta take those big shots in the big moments … and they could face Brooklyn in the playoffs. And when I saw Brooklyn go there a few weeks ago, Kyrie challenged Harden, and Harden didn't want that smoke."

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The outlook: Kansas City traded Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, including first- and second-round picks in April's draft, in the latest example of unprecedented player movement in this NFL offseason. The Chiefs had enough money to keep Hill with Mahomes' current contract, but K.C. chose to not pay Hill more than it felt comfortable paying. The trade could prove to be too big to overcome for the Chiefs, as it's certain to impact Mahomes and his passing game.

Broussard's thoughts: "Patrick Mahomes … has had the benefit his entire career of the best wide receiver-tight end duo in the league. Now, that's gone. And now he's gotta win without the deep threat, the safety valve that was Tyreek Hill. Last year, in many people's eyes — not mine, but many people's — he went from, ‘Can he become the GOAT?’ to ‘Is he still the best quarterback in the NFL?’ If he doesn't have a great season this year without Tyreek Hill, it could go to … ‘Is he even the best quarterback in the AFC or even his division?’ He could fall back into just one of the great quarterbacks right now. So, a lot on the line both currently and legacy-wise."

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

The outlook: The Dolphins posted the 17th-best passing offense last season with Tagovailoa, who completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 TDs and 11 INTs. Now, the 24-year-old QB has another explosive offensive weapon in Hill, who had the most productive season of his career from a receptions standpoint in 2021, hauling in 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Broussard's thoughts: "No excuses. They have given him everything now. Mike McDaniel, the new head coach, was not whistling ‘Dixie’ when he said he believed in Tua Tagovailoa because clearly he has given him everything he needs to succeed. They bolstered the offensive line to a great degree. They got great receivers. Remember, they didn't only add Tyreek Hill. They added Cedrick Wilson to join Jaylen Waddle, and not to mention Mike Gesicki, the tight end, who's pretty good. And they added two running backs — Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert. If he can't be great this year, then he probably can't be great, period."

1. Baker Mayfield , Cleveland Browns

The outlook: It's been a rough few months for Mayfield, who limped to a 35.1 quarterback rating in 2021, the fifth-worst figure in the league. Cleveland brass took shots at Mayfield's character, reportedly saying they want an "adult in the room," before he officially requested to be traded . It didn’t take long for the Browns to acquire former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson as Mayfield's replacement. Watson will reportedly receive a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal, the most money ever guaranteed in an NFL contract.

Broussard's thoughts: "Baker Mayfield has gone from a definitive franchise starting quarterback — one who was so cocky that he actually was requesting a trade and naming the team, the [Indianapolis] Colts. Here's the problem: Nobody else in the NFL wants him. Not to trade for him, they don't wanna give anything up for him. My goodness.

"Here's my motivation for Baker. … Baker, look in the mirror. Learn from this. You're still young, you still got a lot of talent, you still can have a very good career, but you gotta humble yourself. You've got to mature, become a better leader, and you can get it done. ‘Cause he’ll get a chance, I believe. He'll probably be released, and then somebody will pick him up. He'll have to battle for the starting job, which is duress, but I think he can get it done."

