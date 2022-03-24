Miami Dolphins How will Tyreek Hill affect Tua, Dolphins offense? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins — who saw that one coming?

Miami and Hilll are now two peas in a pod, and the prolific speedster will be hauling in passes from a young lefty, as he shifts from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, the Fins' offense undergoes a seismic shift with Hill's arrival, and the squad ensured his job security with the largest wide receiving contract in league history: four years, $120 million — $72.2 million guaranteed.

But just how good can Tua, Hill & Co. be under new head coach Mike McDaniel?

Significantly better than they were last year, according to Colin Cowherd.

"Miami is a better team today," Cowherd said Wednesday on "The Herd."

"Miami's got an offensive coach, a star receiver on the other side, and a really good tight end in Mike Gesicki, who they extended. They've got nice pieces. Tyreek is going to a place where you can't just constantly bracket him. These offensive coaches are better at using these weapons than defensive coaches. Young QBs are flourishing with offensive coaches."

Cowherd emphasized that the league's transition to offense-heavy regimes helps Miami tremendously.

"I don't think defensive coaches would use Tyreek Hill as effectively as their new offensive coach. They just went and got Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, so that's a big upgrade at RB. Those are B-backs. I think more important than all of this is their coach. The league is trending offense."

Hill had the most productive season of his career from a receptions standpoint in 2021, hauling in 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine TDs. He joins a fellow 1,000-yard receiver in Jaylen Waddle, who racked up 1,015 yards on 104 receptions during his rookie season in Miami.

The Dolphins posted the 17th-best passing offense behind Tagovailoa, who completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 TDs and 11 INTs.

Still, even though Cowherd believes Miami's passing numbers will improve next season, he doesn't believe Hill made the best move for his own personal future.

"Tua is not a great deep-ball thrower, and he's not the kind of guy who can extend plays with his feet. And the Dolphins have a bad offensive line. … Tyreek Hill's game is the deep ball. He's really good on jet sweeps and bubble screens, he's really multidimensional. Few non-quarterbacks in the NFL are worth a point or a game in Vegas. Tyreek will win you a game. I get the move — but I think Tyreek made a bad decision."

Regardless, there's no turning back now, and Hill is Miami's newest million-dollar man.

Now, McDaniel will try to turn Miami into a multimillion-dollar offense.

