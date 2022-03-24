Miami Dolphins
How will Tyreek Hill affect Tua, Dolphins offense? How will Tyreek Hill affect Tua, Dolphins offense?
Miami Dolphins

How will Tyreek Hill affect Tua, Dolphins offense?

1 hour ago

Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins — who saw that one coming?

Miami and Hilll are now two peas in a pod, and the prolific speedster will be hauling in passes from a young lefty, as he shifts from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, the Fins' offense undergoes a seismic shift with Hill's arrival, and the squad ensured his job security with the largest wide receiving contract in league history: four years, $120 million — $72.2 million guaranteed. 

But just how good can Tua, Hill & Co. be under new head coach Mike McDaniel?

Significantly better than they were last year, according to Colin Cowherd.

"Miami is a better team today," Cowherd said Wednesday on "The Herd."

"Miami's got an offensive coach, a star receiver on the other side, and a really good tight end in Mike Gesicki, who they extended. They've got nice pieces. Tyreek is going to a place where you can't just constantly bracket him. These offensive coaches are better at using these weapons than defensive coaches. Young QBs are flourishing with offensive coaches."

Cowherd emphasized that the league's transition to offense-heavy regimes helps Miami tremendously.

"I don't think defensive coaches would use Tyreek Hill as effectively as their new offensive coach. They just went and got Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, so that's a big upgrade at RB. Those are B-backs. I think more important than all of this is their coach. The league is trending offense."

Hill had the most productive season of his career from a receptions standpoint in 2021, hauling in 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine TDs. He joins a fellow 1,000-yard receiver in Jaylen Waddle, who racked up 1,015 yards on 104 receptions during his rookie season in Miami.

The Dolphins posted the 17th-best passing offense behind Tagovailoa, who completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 TDs and 11 INTs.

Still, even though Cowherd believes Miami's passing numbers will improve next season, he doesn't believe Hill made the best move for his own personal future.

"Tua is not a great deep-ball thrower, and he's not the kind of guy who can extend plays with his feet. And the Dolphins have a bad offensive line. … Tyreek Hill's game is the deep ball. He's really good on jet sweeps and bubble screens, he's really multidimensional. Few non-quarterbacks in the NFL are worth a point or a game in Vegas. Tyreek will win you a game. I get the move — but I think Tyreek made a bad decision."

Regardless, there's no turning back now, and Hill is Miami's newest million-dollar man. 

Now, McDaniel will try to turn Miami into a multimillion-dollar offense.

Get more from Miami Dolphins Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds
National Football League

NFL odds: Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds

22 mins ago
Tyreek Hill trade puts Kansas City Chiefs at clear crossroads
National Football League

Tyreek Hill trade puts Kansas City Chiefs at clear crossroads

16 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

18 hours ago
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Malcolm Butler reunites with Patriots
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Malcolm Butler reunites with Patriots

19 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes