National Basketball Association
Kyrie Irving cleared to play home games after vaccine mandate is lifted Kyrie Irving cleared to play home games after vaccine mandate is lifted
National Basketball Association

Kyrie Irving cleared to play home games after vaccine mandate is lifted

37 mins ago

The wait to see Kyrie Irving play at Barclays Center is coming to an end.

After being barred from playing in home games this season due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, the New York City private-sector mandate is being lifted, clearing the way for Irving to play in games in Brooklyn.

Irving did not budge on his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine this season, even though it meant he would not be able to play in games at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks or at Barclays Center, where the Nets play their home games.

Due to the vaccine mandate, the seven-time NBA All-Star guard has only appeared in 19 games this year, all of them coming on the road. For the season, he is averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

But with the NBA playoffs set to begin next month, and the Brooklyn Nets currently staring at the play-in round, the franchise was holding out hope that the NYC law would allow Irving the freedom to play at home, even though the Nets are 8-12 in games including Irving this season.

Irving took the floor on Wednesday for the Nets' road matchup with the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. He tallied 43 points and eight assists in a 132-120 loss.

Irving is not the only athlete who would benefit from the private sector vaccine mandate being lifted.

The MLB season is set to begin the first week of April, and unvaccinated players from both the New York Yankees and New York Mets would be able to play in homes games and in Canada as well.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Grizzlies, Heat flying high for stretch run
National Basketball Association

NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Grizzlies, Heat flying high for stretch run

11 hours ago
LeBron, Embiid or Giannis — who will claim the NBA scoring title?
National Basketball Association

LeBron, Embiid or Giannis — who will claim the NBA scoring title?

19 hours ago
Zion Williamson's IG dunk sparks questions about health
National Basketball Association

Zion Williamson's IG dunk sparks questions about health

22 hours ago
It's time for a March Madness-style NBA tournament
National Basketball Association

It's time for a March Madness-style NBA tournament

1 day ago
LeBron's dominance inciting confidence in Lakers' playoff chances
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron's dominance inciting confidence in Lakers' playoff chances

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes