National Football League Baker Mayfield outshines Kyle Trask in QB competition during Bucs preseason opener Published Aug. 12, 2023 8:53 a.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla. — A preseason game can be a strange environment for a quarterback competition, as the Bucs played their opener Friday without their top two receivers, their top running back and three starting offensive linemen, all held out.

But Baker Mayfield went first and threw a touchdown pass without any interceptions, while Kyle Trask came in with the same personnel and threw an interception without any touchdowns, giving the veteran a key win in the battle for Tampa Bay's starting job.

"Trey (Palmer) made an absolutely great catch in the back of the end zone," Mayfield said of his second-quarter throw to the Bucs' rookie receiver from Nebraska. "Just one of those balls with a lot of trust right there. Our young guys are playing well at receiver and Trey did his thing tonight."

It was a 7-7 game when Mayfield was done for the night, midway through the second quarter, going an efficient 8-for-9 for 63 yards and most importantly avoiding the interceptions that had been a regular part of his first two weeks of training camp.

Trask, who had been the more careful passer in practice, had the Bucs' lone interception Friday night, with his third pass attempt picked off by Steelers safety Trenton Thompson. Trask was also sacked three times with inconsistent blocking and said he felt much more comfortable than in his first two NFL preseason.

"I tried to squeeze one in there, see if I could fit one in, and they made a good play on it," said Trask, who finished 6-for-10 for 99 yards, leaving in the third quarter. "Other than that, I felt like I had good plays and bad plays but a lot of good learning experiences."

The presumption has been that Mayfield's experience as a five-year NFL starter would be a considerable advantage over Trask, who attempted just nine passes in two years as a backup behind Tom Brady. Trask will now get the start in next week's preseason game against the Jets — presumably with top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and more of the starting offensive line — but Mayfield will likely get to work with the same personnel when he comes in.

Four more observations from Friday's opener, a 27-17 loss to the Steelers at Raymond James Stadium:

The wild card for a sixth receiver is undrafted rookie Rakim Jarrett , who has turned heads with steady play in practice, but he was held out of Friday's game with what coach Todd Bowles called a sore leg. Bowles said he didn't know whether Palmer would be able to play next week against the Jets, but any significant absence would make it harder for him to stick on the initial 53. Another challenger there is veteran David Moore , who had a team-high 66 yards on three catches Friday night and has experience with offensive coordinator Dave Canales from their time together with the Seahawks.

