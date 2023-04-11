National Football League
Atlanta Falcons reportedly trade for CB Jeff Okudah
Updated Apr. 11, 2023 12:38 p.m. ET
The Atlanta Falcons are in the process of trading for Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions at the cost of a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Media.
Okudah is going into the fourth year of his rookie contract. He recorded 73 total tackles and 1 interception in the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's 77th-best corner out of 81 who qualified.
Okudah tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve in 2021.
The Detroit Lions selected Okudah in the first round at pick No. 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
