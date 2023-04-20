National Football League With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniforms Updated Apr. 20, 2023 11:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time since 2005, the Arizona Cardinals have overhauled their uniforms.

The Cardinals on Thursday revealed home red, away white and alternate black uniforms designed by Nike that show a much more subdued look than the previous version. They include thin lines down the pants and silver shoulder stripes outlined in red on the white and alternate black uniforms, with "Cardinals" printed in black.

Players wore white helmets with the white and red uniforms and black helmets with the black uniforms.

The home red uniforms have "Arizona" printed across the chest, the first time Cardinals had the name of the state on a uniform since they relocated to the desert in 1988.

"They really speak to our tradition," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "And also, our evolution and our future. They’re cool. I think that they are clean. I’m excited about this."

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray modeled the red uniform at the team’s unveiling at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix.

"I look damn good," Murray beamed. "I just like how they’re classic, original. It’s going to be hard to mess these up. We’re going to win a lot of games in these, for sure."

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona’s debut of new uniforms offered a break from a steady diet of unpleasant offseason news, including Bidwill’s public spat with a former employee, poor reviews from anonymous players on team facilities and frontline players like DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker looking to be traded.

And while Bidwill and the Cardinals appeared to pay homage to iterations of uniforms in years past, folks on social media offered mixed reviews of the new garb.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Arizona Cardinals

share