With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniforms
For the first time since 2005, the Arizona Cardinals have overhauled their uniforms.
The Cardinals on Thursday revealed home red, away white and alternate black uniforms designed by Nike that show a much more subdued look than the previous version. They include thin lines down the pants and silver shoulder stripes outlined in red on the white and alternate black uniforms, with "Cardinals" printed in black.
Players wore white helmets with the white and red uniforms and black helmets with the black uniforms.
The home red uniforms have "Arizona" printed across the chest, the first time Cardinals had the name of the state on a uniform since they relocated to the desert in 1988.
"They really speak to our tradition," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "And also, our evolution and our future. They’re cool. I think that they are clean. I’m excited about this."
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray modeled the red uniform at the team’s unveiling at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix.
"I look damn good," Murray beamed. "I just like how they’re classic, original. It’s going to be hard to mess these up. We’re going to win a lot of games in these, for sure."
Arizona’s debut of new uniforms offered a break from a steady diet of unpleasant offseason news, including Bidwill’s public spat with a former employee, poor reviews from anonymous players on team facilities and frontline players like DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker looking to be traded.
And while Bidwill and the Cardinals appeared to pay homage to iterations of uniforms in years past, folks on social media offered mixed reviews of the new garb.
Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- 49ers reportedly receiving trade interest in Trey Lance
- Who's No. 1? Panthers say they're still figuring it out week before NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
- What Jalen Hurts’ contract means for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson
- Bryce Young's game rises above his frame, making him worthy of No. 1 pick
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- USC football or MLB? Duce Robinson's path to becoming a two-sport star
- MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering
- 2023 NBA playoff predictions: First round picks
- NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell closes in on top spot
- NFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best betsJalen Carter? Peter Skoronski? Who will the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftTexas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams
- With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniformsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picksNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- NFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best betsJalen Carter? Peter Skoronski? Who will the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftTexas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams
- With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniformsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picksNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up