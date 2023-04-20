National Football League
With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniforms
National Football League

With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniforms

Updated Apr. 20, 2023 11:40 p.m. ET
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
NFC West Writer

For the first time since 2005, the Arizona Cardinals have overhauled their uniforms. 

The Cardinals on Thursday revealed home red, away white and alternate black uniforms designed by Nike that show a much more subdued look than the previous version. They include thin lines down the pants and silver shoulder stripes outlined in red on the white and alternate black uniforms, with "Cardinals" printed in black.

Players wore white helmets with the white and red uniforms and black helmets with the black uniforms. 

The home red uniforms have "Arizona" printed across the chest, the first time Cardinals had the name of the state on a uniform since they relocated to the desert in 1988.

"They really speak to our tradition," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "And also, our evolution and our future. They’re cool. I think that they are clean. I’m excited about this." 

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray modeled the red uniform at the team’s unveiling at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix.

"I look damn good," Murray beamed. "I just like how they’re classic, original. It’s going to be hard to mess these up. We’re going to win a lot of games in these, for sure."

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona’s debut of new uniforms offered a break from a steady diet of unpleasant offseason news, including Bidwill’s public spat with a former employee, poor reviews from anonymous players on team facilities and frontline players like DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker looking to be traded.

And while Bidwill and the Cardinals appeared to pay homage to iterations of uniforms in years past, folks on social media offered mixed reviews of the new garb. 

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

Top stories from FOX Sports:  

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Seahawks should select Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson at No. 5 overall
Why Seahawks should select Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson at No. 5 overall
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes