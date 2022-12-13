National Football League Are the Patriots holding back Mac Jones, or vice versa? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots are back in the AFC playoff field with their Monday night victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but many of the same questions remain. One of the biggest has been at quarterback: Is Mac Jones the long-term answer?

The second-year signal-caller is in the midst of a discouraging season. After a passable rookie campaign, Jones has thrown more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (seven) and seen a decline in nearly every significant passing category.

Even in victory, Jones underwhelmed against the Cardinals, finishing with 235 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, an interception and a 75.3 passer rating. The performance was par for the course for what has been a middling New England offense under de facto coordinator Matt Patricia.

For Colin Cowherd, the 7-6 Patriots' primary problem lies less in Jones and more in what's around him.

"Mac Jones' regression is not a reflection on Mac Jones," Cowherd said on Tuesday's "The Herd." "It is a reality check on where the Patriots are as a franchise. All their talent, all their brainpower is on the defensive side of the ball. Again, half their throws at one point during the game were behind the line of scrimmage. Arizona’s defensive coordinator this week, and it wasn't a jab, said, 'they coach offense like a defensive guy's calling it. They’re really safe.'"

That development goes beyond the 2020 departure of Tom Brady. In January, longtime OC Josh McDaniels left New England to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick countered by having Patricia, his former defensive coordinator, run his offense.

The Patriots have struggled across the board on that side of the ball in 2022. They're averaging 214.8 passing yards (21st in NFL), 104.8 rushing yards (23rd), 319.6 total yards (24th) and 21.2 points (18th) per game. New England did see an uptick in production when rookie Bailey Zappe filled in for an injured Jones in October, but Jones reclaimed his job once he was healthy.

Moreover, there have been a few moments this season where a visibly frustrated Jones has seemingly screamed at the coaching staff, including during New England's last two games against the Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.

"Yes, I'd be barking, too," Cowherd said of Jones. "It's his career; you get one chance."

It's all a far cry from 12 months ago, when Jones was in the midst of a charmed run and led the Pats to seven straight wins before tumbling midway through December and getting blown out in the wild-card round.

"I have flipped. I think he's a franchise quarterback," Cowherd concluded. "Again, I don't see him as a top-10 guy. There's some limitations. But man, they're not doing him any favors."

