National Football League Another Kansas City romance? Hallmark to make Chiefs-inspired Christmas movie Updated Jun. 26, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Move over, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — another love story is coming to Kansas City.

Hallmark and Skydance Sports are teaming up with the NFL to create an original Christmas movie titled "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." The movie will be starring Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr, and will take place in Kansas City and be filmed entirely on location, per NFL Media.

The synopsis of the movie says it will focus on a Chiefs "Fan of the Year" contest with a romance budding between one of the entrants and the fictional Chiefs official running the contest, played by King and Hynes, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. "As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."

The relationship between the Chiefs tight end and music megastar has been a major point of interest since it went public in September 2023 and has remained highly publicized since, also uniting two passionate fanbases. Swift's appearance at Kelce's games last year came with spikes in viewership for both the Chiefs and the NFL as Kelce helped Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City to their second straight Super Bowl title and third in five years.

Kelce has returned the favor in the offseason as Swift continued the international leg of her "Eras Tour," most recently making a cameo appearance in a backup dancer during a London concert last weekend.

"With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," said Hallmark chief brand officer Darren Abbott. "By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs

share