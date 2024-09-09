National Football League Aaron Rodgers' recovery from Achilles tear to be featured in new docuseries Published Sep. 9, 2024 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers will make his official return from his Achilles tear on Monday, and his path to getting back on the gridiron was documented.

The New York Jets quarterback's road to recovery from his Achilles injury will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary titled, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," the streaming service announced Monday. In addition to documenting Rodgers' Achilles rehab, the documentary will "explore his life and career through the intimate and difficult parts that made him a household name on and off the field."

A trailer for the documentary was also released Monday. It featured a scene from the film, with Rodgers speaking about his mindset when making certain throws as a quarterback, in addition to his approach to rehabbing from his Achilles injury.

Rodgers suffered the Achilles tear just four plays into his first game with the Jets. While Rodgers said on multiple occasions that he was attempting to make a return at some point in the 2023 season, he remained on injured reserve until the end of the year.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a major trade ahead of the 2023 season, giving up multiple second-round picks and a first-round pick swap as part of a deal with the Green Bay Packers. Prior to the deal, Rodgers arguably had one of the best careers for a quarterback in NFL history over his 18 seasons with the Packers. The quarterback won four MVP Awards and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in the 2010 season.

Rodgers, who turns 41 in December, is hoping to win his second Super Bowl this season with the Jets. New York acquired him believing he was the missing piece after it received strong play from its defense in 2022. With Rodgers' addition, the Jets were viewed as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl ahead of the 2023 season. However, Rodgers' injury derailed New York's season, causing it to go 7-10 for a second straight year.

As Rodgers makes his return, the Jets have similar expectations entering 2024. They were listed as the betting favorite to win the AFC East and New York has been a popular pick among analysts to reach the Super Bowl.

Is this Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' year for a Super Bowl run?

The Jets' quest to possibly play in Super Bowl LIX begins on Monday, when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" will be released on Dec. 17, just under two months before Super Bowl LIX.

