Aaron Rodgers’ ‘humiliating and humbling’ NFL Week 1 showing

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

Aaron Rodgers is not the newly retired (from football) host of Jeopardy! He is not a member of the Denver Broncos or the Las Vegas Raiders. He isn’t sitting out the National Football League season as part of his impasse with Green Bay Packers management.

It is mid-September, and with all other possible outcomes evaporated for the "beautiful mystery" — Rodgers’ words when asked to crystal ball his future at the end of last season — it’s time to play.

Well, on Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers played — and did so exceptionally poorly.

"It’s humiliating and humbling at the same time," head coach Matt LaFleur said following the 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"We played bad. I played bad," Rodgers offered.

Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright how much of the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss he believes had to do with Aaron Rodgers' lack of commitment to the Packers during the offseason.

Bad was an understatement. So what to make of it all?

Answering that question requires a bunch of guesswork because there is too little information to give either of the most polarized options any credibility. Was Sunday a precursor to a dumpster fire of a campaign, with Rodgers regressing and the Packers’ chemistry nonexistent on the back of all the recent turmoil?

Or was it a mere blip on the road to a genuine attempt at a Super Bowl championship, perhaps even a welcome kick in the pants to get the team fired up and a reminder of the importance of togetherness?

We don’t know and won’t know for a little while. The truth is probably somewhere in between. However, if there is any credence to be put in early indicators, there is a lot of work to be done in Green Bay.

"The [Packers] didn’t show up because [Rodgers] didn’t show up," FS1’s Skip Bayless said on "Undisputed." "It was clear from the first snap of the game he was not there. He looked checked out to me."

Skip Bayless reacts to Aaron Rodgers' poor Week 1 performance and explains why it was the reigning MVP's "worst game of his career."

The matter of Rodgers’ commitment to the cause was always going to be a discussion point, given his discontent with the organization ever since his successor, Jordan Love, was drafted.

LaFleur, Rodgers and team officials all insisted it would be business as usual once things were resolved and the QB returned to the fold. Maybe it will be. But what happened over the weekend wasn’t expected.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat down with Erin Andrews ahead of the start of the 2021 season to discuss his eventful offseason and his standing with the Packers' organization.

On Sunday, the Packers didn’t come up against the most talented team in the NFL, nor in the NFC, nor in the NFC South. But they did come up against a group of players in the New Orleans Saints who were full of spirit and drive and motivation, who understood one another as a group and wanted to win as a collective.

Some days, a team just doesn’t have it, and Green Bay didn’t have much of anything at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, where the game was relocated because of the effects of Hurricane Ida on the bayou. Certainly, the Packers had nothing in common with a team that went 13-3 last year.

"The Packers looked like they were coming off a 4-12 season, not back-to-back NFC Championship games," wrote Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Passion can’t overcome the most vital disadvantages in pro football, such as if your players aren’t good enough or your coach can’t decipher opposition schemes, but you need to be a serious competitor no matter how accomplished your locker room looks.

The Packers need to find some passion — and quickly. They have an all-time great quarterback, some strong receiving options that he wanted, some star power on both sides of the ball and all that incumbent history.

Right now, they also have a giant question hanging above them, and it pertains to how much they want it, how much the uncertainty regarding Rodgers has thrown them off-kilter and whether they can address those issues with the requisite haste.

Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder look at Aaron Rodgers's dreadful performance in the Packers' first game of the season.

The chance to put things right comes next, amid the familiar confines of Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions on Monday. FOX Bet has the Packers at an overwhelming 10.5-point favorite, and any result other than a resounding victory would truly set the alarm bells ringing.

"It kind of caught me by surprise. I am not used to losing like this," Packers running back Aaron Jones said. "We need to get back to work."

The season has only just begun, but Green Bay and Rodgers are already on the clock.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter.

