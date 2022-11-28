National Football League 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) out 6-8 weeks 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their key offensive weapons for the rest of the regular season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that running back Elijah Mitchell will miss 6-8 weeks. The promising second-year rusher suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee in the third quarter of the Niners' 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Mitchell, of course, recently returned from being sidelined eight weeks by a sprained MCL in his right knee. Compounding the matter for San Francisco is that midseason acquisition Christian McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation, as well. The tailback duo helped spark the team's current four-game winning streak, which has the 49ers (7-4) in first place in the NFC West.

Their hope now is to clinch a postseason berth while Mitchell recovers and have him in the fold for a potential deep run. Mitchell has averaged 5.6 yards over 40 carries this season. Three weeks ago, he rumbled for 89 yards on 18 attempts in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13.

His absence could force the Niners to further involve rookies Jordan Mason (10 carries) and Tyrion Davis-Price (16 carries). San Francisco traded fill-in starter Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami in early November. That sets up a compelling reunion next Sunday, when the Niners host an 8-3 Dolphins squad featuring ex-49ers Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Mike McDaniel, who directed San Francisco's running game until becoming Miami's head coach before this season.

Read the best from the World Cup :

Best of the rest:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more