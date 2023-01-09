National Football League 49ers grab top spot, Bengals climb in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL regular season is in the books, with the 14-team playoff field set. Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner.

Heading into the postseason, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. San Francisco 49ers (14-3)

Kyle Shanahan's squad is hotter than fish grease riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs. Brock Purdy has added a dimension to a star-studded offense as a mobile "game manager" with playmaking skills.

'George Kittle is the MVP of the game' Robert Smith and Chris Meyers break down the 49ers’ win over the Cardinals. Smith explains why George Kittle is his MVP of the game despite Brock Purdy’s three touchdown passes.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Joe Burrow's confidence and swagger are infectious as the third-year pro has the defending AFC champs primed for a deep postseason run. With an offense that can put up 30-plus on any opponent, the Bengals' opportunistic defense gives them a chance to make a return visit to the Super Bowl.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Patrick Mahomes might have wrapped up another MVP award while guiding the Chiefs to the AFC's No. 1 seed. The spectacular passer posted another 5,000-yard season by playing "pitch-and-catch" to Travis Kelce and a handful of unheralded pass catchers on the perimeter. In addition, Mahomes has transformed the Chiefs from a big-play offense into an efficient, chain-moving machine that gobbles yards on an assortment of "dink-and-dunk" tosses to the perimeter.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

The recipe for Super Bowl success features an MVP-caliber quarterback and a disruptive pass rush that can take over the game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' sack-happy frontline (69 sacks) certainly check off the boxes on a legitimate title contender squad.

5. Buffalo Bills: (13-3)

Josh Allen and Co. are hitting their stride entering the playoffs, with the offense's stars showing big-play potential in critical moments. As the defense and special teams units pitch in with timely contributions, the Bills can roll through the tournament with a team that can win in various ways.

6. Minnesota Vikings: (13-4)

The enigmatic Vikings are hard to figure out despite the 13 wins on the record. With a collection of nail-biters and blowouts dotting the schedule, the Vikings' topsy-turvy season leads to questions about the team's ability to advance through the single-elimination tournament.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

The Bolts have a star-studded lineup with the capacity to whip any of the heavyweights in the league, but questions regarding the team's leaky run defense and game management could derail their title chances.

8. New York Giants (9-7)

The hardworking G-Men could pose a problem for opponents in the postseason due to their playing style and turtle-like offensive pace. If Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley throw up big offensive numbers to complement an opportunistic defense, the Giants could emerge as one of the biggest surprises in the tournament.

9. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Mike McCarthy must find the code to unlock the Cowboys' talent and potential in the postseason. With Dak Prescott struggling with turnovers and the defense unable to generate a pass rush or limit big plays, the Cowboys could be a "one-and-done" squad unless McCarthy works his magic on the practice field.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

The worst-to-first Jaguars are rolling behind Trevor Lawrence's spectacular play down the stretch. Although Doug Pederson's squad is far from perfect, the combination of stellar quarterback play and takeaways could help them advance through the playoffs.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

