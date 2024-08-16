National Football League 49ers GM John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk contract dispute: 'We feel the urgency' Updated Aug. 16, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Aiyuk is still employed by the San Francisco 49ers, but he isn't practicing with the team while he seeks out a new extension.

With the 2024 NFL regular season creeping up, where do the Niners stand with the star receiver? It's a gray area for general manager John Lynch.

"I'm not going to characterize any chances or anything," Lynch said Friday. "I can tell you this, it's been a long, arduous, hard process — a hard journey. We started this early, and for whatever reason, haven't been able to get it across the finish line. That's been frustrating, but the communication still has been really good both with Brandon and his agent, and we're trying to figure out solutions.

"You know I'm always hopeful. I'm an optimistic person in nature, and I'm always hopeful that we'll get there and get there soon. I can tell you, we feel the urgency to have him, the season's approaching, and we have ample time. … We'd really like to keep him around. So we'll see how it goes."

Lynch added that Aiyuk remains in "fantastic shape" and that there's no "bad blood" between the two sides despite the prolonged contract dispute.

Meanwhile, left tackle and 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams is also holding out for a new contract.

Aiyuk is coming off arguably the best season of his professional career, totaling 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns — which were all team highs or tied for such. The receiver requested a trade in July after he and the Niners couldn't find common ground in contract negotiations.

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson potentially set the market for receiver extensions, inking a four-year, $140 million deal with $110 million guaranteed in June. Elsewhere, Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Detroit Lions and A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Niners and Cleveland Browns reportedly had a trade in place that would've sent wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and second- and fifth-round draft picks to the Bay Area for Aiyuk. That said, Aiyuk chose not to sign an extension with the Browns, so the trade was ripped up along with any potential trade with the New England Patriots, who also didn't pique Aiyuk's interest.

Aiyuk and the Niners have reportedly made progress on a deal, but a trade is in place to send the receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers should he opt to officially depart the franchise.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers extended superstar running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year, $38 million deal, while quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel each have two seasons remaining on their current deals. San Francisco also selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a potential replacement for Aiyuk on the depth chart in the short term.

When will this saga come to a close? Lynch doesn't have the answer.

"I wish I knew," he said. "As I said, we started early, and it's consumed a lot of our time, my time. I don't like that it's taken this long, but it has, and you deal with the challenges that you're faced with."

