National Football League
Brandon Aiyuk on report 49ers are pushing for new deal: 'Two options, pick one'
National Football League

Brandon Aiyuk on report 49ers are pushing for new deal: 'Two options, pick one'

Updated Aug. 9, 2024 7:04 p.m. ET

Perhaps Brandon Aiyuk isn't leaving San Francisco after all.

The NFL Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are "pushing to get a deal done that keeps" their star in San Francisco for the long haul. The report, citing unnamed sources, said that there has been a renewed effort from the team in recent days to reach a long-term deal with Aiyuk. The report did not suggest that a deal was imminent, but rather that "things are moving."

Aiyuk responded to the report in a reply to a post on Instagram, writing: "Brad, Niners be in the media everyday lol, it’s two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple."

Aiyuk, 26, who caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season, requested a trade in July. Earlier this week, the team gave him permission to talk to other teams, with the Browns, Patriots and Steelers all being potential suitors. The Patriots later removed themselves from the mix, though that apparently came after Aiyuk said he wasn't interested.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: Why the NFL doesn't have to worry about the Patriots any time soon]

With New England out of the picture, all eyes turned to the Browns and Steelers. The Browns have also received permission to negotiate a deal with the receiver, NBC Sports Bay Area reported. The team would be expected to give up former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper in a deal for Aiyuk, Cleveland.com reported.

Aiyuk has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for pretty much the entirety of the offseason, putting the possibility that he'd leave San Francisco on the table shortly after the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Would Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers be a risky move?

Would Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers be a risky move?
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes