National Football League 49ers' trade talks involving Brandon Aiyuk with Patriots, Browns heating up Published Aug. 6, 2024 11:26 a.m. ET

The possibility of Brandon Aiyuk getting traded has seemingly increased, and the ball might be in the wide receiver's court.

After failing to come to terms on an extension with the star wide receiver this offseason and in the opening weeks of training camp, the 49ers have multiple trades lined up involving Aiyuk, according to multiple reports. The 49ers have "negotiated the framework" of a possible trade involving Aiyuk with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Aiyuk has received permission to negotiate an extension with the Patriots and Browns, ESPN reported.

While the Patriots and Browns might be the finalists to land Aiyuk, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders were also reportedly involved in the sweepstakes for the 49ers wideout. However, the Steelers "don't appear" to be a trade destination for Aiyuk, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, the Commanders have pulled out of the sweepstakes, NBC Sports Bay Area added in its report.

If Aiyuk agrees to a contract with the Patriots or Browns, it isn't entirely known what they would give up in a trade. It does appear though that each team would have to part with a veteran receiver. The Browns would be expected to give up Amari Cooper in a deal for Aiyuk, Cleveland.com reported. Cooper, 30, is arguably coming off the best season of his career, recording 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it's expected the Patriots would part with Kendrick Bourne in a move for Aiyuk, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. The veteran wide receiver was a part of John Lynch's and Kyle Shanahan's first draft class with the 49ers in 2017. The 29-year-old has mostly been effective since he joined the Patriots in 2021, recording 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. But he's coming off an ACL tear and is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

As the Patriots have reportedly been involved in trade talks for Aiyuk for several months, new head coach Jerod Mayo didn't confirm if the team had a trade in place with the 49ers. He acknowledged the recent rumors, though.

"I know what all of you guys want to know," Mayo told reporters Tuesday. "One thing I did learn from Bill [Belichick] is that I don't talk about players on other teams. So, just let me go ahead and say that now."

Brandon Aiyuk 'hold in', Trent Williams absent from training camp, should 49ers be concerned?

Mayo noted though that he did speak with Bourne as his name has popped up in trade rumors.

"I did talk to [Bourne] this morning and it was a good conversation," Mayo said. "I feel like the story is so much further along than anything else so I just wanted to make sure we clear the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really just setting those guys at ease."

Aiyuk has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for pretty much the entirety of the offseason, putting the possibility that he'd leave San Francisco on the table shortly after the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He reportedly requested a trade a week before the start of training camp. While he's been present at 49ers training camp, Aiyuk has been a "hold-in," meaning he hasn't taken part in any drills during practices.

Aiyuk is coming off arguably the best season of his career, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 regular season. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal and is presumably looking for a top-of-the-market deal after several top receivers signed historic extensions this offseason.

