National Football League 49ers come back from brink of collapse to beat Lions, punch Super Bowl ticket Updated Jan. 28, 2024 10:14 p.m. ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Playing in the NFC Championship for the third straight year — but the first at Levi's Stadium — the San Francisco 49ers believed home-field advantage would help push them over the top and into the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Detroit Lions didn't get the memo, dominating the 49ers in the first half. It wasn't close; Detroit was on another level.

But thankfully for San Francisco, as they proved last week in the divisional round, these games last four quarters. And in the second half, the 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit by scoring 27 straight to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, a 34-31 victory on Sunday at Levi's Field in the NFC Championship game.

With the win, the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season. It's San Francisco's eighth appearance. If they win, it would be their sixth, tying them with the Steelers and Patriots for the most.

After an uneven first half, the 49ers got a gutty performance from quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished 20-of-31 for 267 yards, a touchdown and the first interception of his postseason career. Purdy also finished with 51 rushing yards on scrambles that kept the chains moving.

Purdy was 13-of-16 for 174 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

San Francisco also benefited from some fortuitous bounces in the second half, including a 51-yard reception by Brandon Aiyuk that bounced off the face mask of Detroit cornerback Kindle Vildor before settling into the talented receiver's hands. That momentum-changing play led to an Aiyuk 6-yard catch for a score two plays later, cutting Detroit's advantage to seven points midway through the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, safety Tashaun Gibson Jr. stripped Detroit rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs of the football and defensive tackle Arik Armstead recovered at Detroit's 24-yard line.

Four plays later, Christian McCaffrey ran in from a yard out to tie the game at 24-all with 3:04 left in the third quarter. McCaffrey finished with 90 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

The 49ers took the lead for good on a Jake Moody 33-yard field goal and completed the scoring with an Elijah Mitchell touchdown run.

Detroit bowled over San Francisco's typically stingy defense to the tune of 184 rushing yards. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, a Bay Area product, completed 25-of-41 passes for 273 passing yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. Goff is now 0-6 in his last six meetings against the 49ers.

After struggling to slow down Detroit's explosive offense in the first half, the 49ers twice stopped the Lions on fourth down and held them to just seven points in the second half. Tight end George Kittle recovered an onside kick with 56 seconds left to put the game away.

The No. 1 seed in the NFC, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad proved their resiliency once again by winning a game in which they had to come from behind for a second straight week. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks made the adjustments he needed to make to slow down innovative Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme in the second half.

And San Francisco's frontline players like Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Kittle stepped up when the game mattered most in the second half.

Samuel finished with eight receptions for 89 yards. Bosa totaled two sacks, four quarterback hits and three combined tackles. Linebacker Fred Warner led San Francisco with 13 combined tackles.

