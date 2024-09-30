49ers' Christian McCaffrey dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters Monday.
"During the time he's had it in both," Shanahan said, per the team's official website. "I think it started in one, you overcompensate, and it goes to the other. Mainly, it's been one of them that has been bothering him."
The tendinitis first appeared in the 28-year-old's right leg.
Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch told KNBR that McCaffrey's injury had "flared up" and he had "bilateral Achilles tendinitis."
McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve in early September because of his lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries, recently went to Germany to consult with a specialist.
He was originally eligible to return for the Thursday night game in Seattle on Oct. 10. According to NFL Media, the Niners now expect to have McCaffrey back on the field by early November. He has yet to make his 2024 debut for the 2-2 Niners.
McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns. He also won the 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award.
