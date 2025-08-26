National Football League 49ers Back on Top? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts AFC, NFC West Winners Published Aug. 26, 2025 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Both the NFC and AFC West could go any way this season. There's no questioning the talent and the coaching pedigree loaded in these two divisions.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers met in Super Bowl LVIII and have been perennial contenders throughout the 2020s, with the Chiefs claiming three rings in the past five years. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both made it back to the playoffs last season and are looking to win a postseason game this year.

The Los Angeles Rams had a late surge to win the NFC West last season, while the Seattle Seahawks went 10-7 in coach Mike Macdonald's first season. The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of young talent and are each looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

There's no telling how these two divisions will shake out this fall, but the "First Things First" crew took their best shot at predicting how things could shake out in Tuesday's episode.

Nick Wright's Picks

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs (playoffs) Raiders (playoffs) Chargers Broncos

Nick Wright's AFC West Predictions | First Things First

Rams (playoffs) 49ers Cardinals Seahawks

Nick Wright's NFC West Predictions | First Things First

Danny Parkins' Picks

Chiefs (playoffs) Chargers (playoffs) Broncos Raiders

49ers (playoffs) Rams (playoffs) Seahawks Cardinals

Chris Broussard's Picks

Chiefs (playoffs) Broncos (playoffs) Chargers (playoffs) Raiders

Chris Broussard AFC West Predictions | First Things First

49ers (playoffs) Rams Seahawks Cardinals

Chris Broussard NFC West Predictions | First Things First

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share