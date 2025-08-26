49ers Back on Top? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts AFC, NFC West Winners
Both the NFC and AFC West could go any way this season. There's no questioning the talent and the coaching pedigree loaded in these two divisions.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers met in Super Bowl LVIII and have been perennial contenders throughout the 2020s, with the Chiefs claiming three rings in the past five years. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both made it back to the playoffs last season and are looking to win a postseason game this year.
The Los Angeles Rams had a late surge to win the NFC West last season, while the Seattle Seahawks went 10-7 in coach Mike Macdonald's first season. The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of young talent and are each looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
There's no telling how these two divisions will shake out this fall, but the "First Things First" crew took their best shot at predicting how things could shake out in Tuesday's episode.
Nick Wright's Picks
- Chiefs (playoffs)
- Raiders (playoffs)
- Chargers
- Broncos
Nick Wright's AFC West Predictions | First Things First
- Rams (playoffs)
- 49ers
- Cardinals
- Seahawks
Nick Wright's NFC West Predictions | First Things First
Danny Parkins' Picks
- Chiefs (playoffs)
- Chargers (playoffs)
- Broncos
- Raiders
- 49ers (playoffs)
- Rams (playoffs)
- Seahawks
- Cardinals
Chris Broussard's Picks
- Chiefs (playoffs)
- Broncos (playoffs)
- Chargers (playoffs)
- Raiders
Chris Broussard AFC West Predictions | First Things First
- 49ers (playoffs)
- Rams
- Seahawks
- Cardinals
Chris Broussard NFC West Predictions | First Things First
