49ers 7-Round Mock Draft: San Fran Addresses Areas of Need at WR, Pass Rusher

Barring a trade down or a trade of a player (Brandon Ayiuk, anyone?), the San Francisco 49ers will have their fewest number of picks in a single draft since 2020 in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the 49ers have shown an ability to make the most out of their picks in the past.

Of course, San Francisco took quarterback Brock Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. Five years earlier, it landed All-Pro tight end George Kittle in the fifth round.

So, what do 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have up their sleeves this April? Well, they have some obvious areas they need to address. They grabbed defensive end Mykel Williams in the first round of last year's draft, when they had a league-high 11 picks. However, Williams and perirenal All-Pro Nick Bosa both finished 2025 with season-ending knee injuries, so improving the pass rush remains a priority for San Francisco.

Along with adding to their pass rush, finding an eventual replacement for future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams should also be high on the list. The 37-year-old Oklahoma product was recently involved in another contract stalemate with the front office before reaching a resolution on Monday.

So, with that in mind, let’s map out what the 49ers should do with a seven-round mock draft.

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston has been one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten over the last couple of seasons. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 49ers finished 12-5 last season and believe they are still in a Super Bowl window, but San Francisco could use more reliable, young playmakers on offense. Mike Evans and Christian Kirk were signed in free agency, but those two are veteran stop gaps and do not serve as a long-term answer for the receiver room.

At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Boston is a big, physical receiver in the mold of Jauan Jennings who can win contested catches down the field. And with 20 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons, Boston would help in the red zone. The 49ers have a good mentor for Boston on the roster in Evans, and the Washington product could eventually take over that role once he retires. San Francisco brought Boston in for a pre-draft visit.

Round 2 (No. 58 overall): Malachi Lawrence, DE, Central Florida

Malachi Lawrence was productive at UCF last season. (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The 49ers finished with a league-low 20 sacks last season and need help off the edge with both Bosa and Williams recovering from knee injuries. Lawrence finished with 20 career sacks in college, so the production off the edge is there.

And at 6-4 and 253 pounds with long arms and explosive traits, Lawrence provides the skill set new San Francisco defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is looking for in an athlete mover coming off the edge. He posted a 4.52-second 40 time, along with recording a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Lawrence was used to drop in coverage at Central Florida, so he offers versatility in a scheme where Morris will use a variety of defensive looks. The 49ers brought Lawrence in for a pre-draft visit.

Round 4 (No. 127 overall): Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (Fla.)

Jakobe Thomas had five interceptions and two forced fumbles this past season. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

A fifth-year senior for the Hurricanes, Thomas offers physicality and playmaking skills for a San Francisco defensive secondary looking for more athletic bodies. Thomas finished with five interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his final season at Miami.

At 6-1 and 211 pounds. Thomas has good size for the position. Thomas is a willing tackler in the running game, and while his 4.57-second 40 time will not wow scouts, he shows decent football instincts and can make plays in space. Thomas also showed the ability to develop into a good blitzer at the next level and can contribute on special teams.

Round 4 (No. 133 overall): Alex Harkey, G, Oregon

Alex Harkey was a part of a strong offensive line at Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

At 6-5 and 308 pounds, Harkey’s versatility is his strong suit. Harkey has the skill set to play all five offensive line positions and played tight end in high school, but he tracks to play guard at the next level. San Francisco offensive line coach Chris Foerster excels at getting the most out of developmental projects and will value Harkey’s unique skill set.

The 49ers could use help in the interior of the offensive line, along with a contingency plan should an aging Williams deal with injuries again. Harkey could be part of that development strategy. San Francisco had a pre-draft visit with Harkey and met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 4 (No. 138 overall): Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Travis Burke could be an interesting replacement option for Trent Williams at offensive tackle. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

Burke would be another developmental prospect for the 49ers to mold into a polished product that can play winning football on game days. At 6-9 and 325 pounds with long arms, Burke has the tools to grow into a consistent contributor along the offensive line for the 49ers.

With San Francisco once again in contract negotiations with Williams, Burke would provide another option down the line as a player who could play in a pinch with a couple years of seasoning while working in an NFL facility.

Round 4 (No. 139 overall): Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Darrell Jackson had 44 total tackles and sack with Florida State this past season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

At 6-5 and 312 pounds with long arms, Jackson has the physical profile to serve as a two-gap defensive tackle who can eat up blocks in the middle of San Francisco’s defense front. He also showed some pass-rush ability two years ago, finishing with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2024.

The 49ers are thin up front defensively and could use a rotational player at defensive tackle. Jackson’s uncle is Dexter Jackson, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety and MVP of Super Bowl XXXVII. Jackson was a teammate of San Francisco GM John Lynch with the Bucs.