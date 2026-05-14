With the 2026 NFL schedule now officially released, sportsbooks wasted no time posting opening lines for Week 1.

Headlined by a Wednesday night Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots, as well as the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia between the Rams and 49ers, opening week is absolutely loaded.

And while kickoff is still months away, it’s never too early to take an early look at the Week 1 odds following the schedule release.

Here are the lines for every Week 1 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

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WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9

Patriots @ Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Patriots +170

O/U: 44.5

THURSDAY, Sept. 10

49ers @ Rams (Australia)

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, 49ers +130

O/U: 48.5

SUNDAY, Sept. 13

Saints @ Lions

Spread: Lions -7

Moneyline: Lions -325, Saints +260

O/U: 48.5

Bears @ Panthers

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears -135, Panthers +114

O/U: 44.5

Ravens @ Colts

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -185, Colts +154

O/U: 49.5

Bills @ Texans

Spread: Bills -1.5

Moneyline: Bills -112, Texans -108

O/U: 45.5

Falcons @ Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Falcons +145

O/U: 42.5

Buccaneers @ Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals -198, Buccaneers +164

O/U: 50.5

Browns @ Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -7

Moneyline: Jaguars -285, Browns +230

O/U: 40.5

Jets @ Titans

Spread: Titans -3

Moneyline: Titans -170, Jets +142

O/U: 39.5

Commanders @ Eagles

Spread: Eagles -5.5

Moneyline: Eagles -238, Commanders +195

O/U: 46.5

Packers @ Vikings

Spread: Packers -1.5

Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105

O/U: 44.5

Cardinals @ Chargers

Spread: Chargers -11.5

Moneyline: Chargers -625, Cardinals +455

O/U: 45.5

Dolphins @ Raiders

Spread: Raiders -3

Moneyline: Raiders -180, Dolphins +150

O/U: 41.5

Cowboys @ Giants

Spread: Cowboys -2.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Giants +110

O/U: 48.5

MONDAY, Sept. 14

Broncos @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +130

O/U: 42.5