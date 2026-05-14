National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

Published May. 15, 2026 3:24 p.m. ET

With the 2026 NFL schedule now officially released, sportsbooks wasted no time posting opening lines for Week 1. 

Headlined by a Wednesday night Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots, as well as the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia between the Rams and 49ers, opening week is absolutely loaded.

And while kickoff is still months away, it’s never too early to take an early look at the Week 1 odds following the schedule release.

Here are the lines for every Week 1 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9

Patriots @ Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Patriots +170
O/U: 44.5

THURSDAY, Sept. 10 

49ers @ Rams (Australia) 

Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -155, 49ers +130
O/U: 48.5

SUNDAY, Sept. 13 

Saints @ Lions

Spread: Lions -7
Moneyline: Lions -325, Saints +260
O/U: 48.5

Bears @ Panthers

Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -135, Panthers +114
O/U: 44.5

Ravens @ Colts

Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -185, Colts +154
O/U: 49.5

Bills @ Texans

Spread: Bills -1.5
Moneyline: Bills -112, Texans -108
O/U: 45.5

Falcons @ Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Falcons +145
O/U: 42.5

Buccaneers @ Bengals 

Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals -198, Buccaneers +164
O/U: 50.5

Browns @ Jaguars 

Spread: Jaguars -7
Moneyline: Jaguars -285, Browns +230
O/U: 40.5

 

Jets @ Titans 

Spread: Titans -3
Moneyline: Titans -170, Jets +142
O/U: 39.5

Commanders @ Eagles 

Spread: Eagles -5.5
Moneyline: Eagles -238, Commanders +195
O/U: 46.5

Packers @ Vikings

Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105
O/U: 44.5

Cardinals @ Chargers

Spread: Chargers -11.5
Moneyline: Chargers -625, Cardinals +455
O/U: 45.5

Dolphins @ Raiders 

Spread: Raiders -3
Moneyline: Raiders -180, Dolphins +150
O/U: 41.5

Cowboys @ Giants

Spread: Cowboys -2.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Giants +110
O/U: 48.5

MONDAY, Sept. 14

Broncos @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -2.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +130
O/U: 42.5

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes