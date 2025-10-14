National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Order Updated After Week 6
Updated Oct. 14, 2025 10:28 a.m. ET
The 2026 NFL Draft may still be months away, but every week of the regular season shifts the outlook for teams looking toward the future. Through seven weeks, the draft order is beginning to take shape as struggling squads position themselves near the top while playoff hopefuls slide toward the bottom. With plenty of football still to play, here’s how the NFL draft order looks after Week 6.
2026 NFL Draft Order
- New York Jets (0-6)
- Cleveland Browns (1-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
- Miami Dolphins (1-5)
- New Orleans Saints (1-5)
- Tennessee Titans (1-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
- New York Giants (2-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Houston Texans (2-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)
- Carolina Panthers (3-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)
- Washington Commanders (3-3)
- Chicago Bears (3-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (3-2) - rights to the Rams
- Minnesota Vikings (3-2)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Denver Broncos (4-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) - rights to the Browns
- Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
- Detroit Lions (4-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- New England Patriots (4-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)
- Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) - rights to the Cowboys
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-1)
Nick says the Chiefs ‘are the best team in the NFL’ after beating Lions, Brou grades Cowboys | FTF
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Garrett Wilson Out; Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka Updates
Patrick Mahomes, Brian Branch Involved in Lions vs. Chiefs Post-Game Scuffle
NFL Top-10 Rankings: A New No. 1; Steelers, Colts Climb; Lions, Eagles Tumble
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Misses Out on $450k via Overturned Goff Touchdown
Titans Fire HC Brian Callahan After Poor 1-5 Start
NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was a Small Losing Day' Overall for Books
-
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not a Fan of Browns Trading QB Joe Flacco to Bengals
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Lions, Eagles Make Room for New Number One
2025 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads for all 15 Games
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Garrett Wilson Out; Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka Updates
Patrick Mahomes, Brian Branch Involved in Lions vs. Chiefs Post-Game Scuffle
NFL Top-10 Rankings: A New No. 1; Steelers, Colts Climb; Lions, Eagles Tumble
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Misses Out on $450k via Overturned Goff Touchdown
Titans Fire HC Brian Callahan After Poor 1-5 Start
NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was a Small Losing Day' Overall for Books
-
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not a Fan of Browns Trading QB Joe Flacco to Bengals
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Lions, Eagles Make Room for New Number One
2025 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads for all 15 Games
Item 1 of 3