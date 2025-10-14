2026 NFL Draft Order Updated After Week 6

National Football League
The 2026 NFL Draft may still be months away, but every week of the regular season shifts the outlook for teams looking toward the future. Through seven weeks, the draft order is beginning to take shape as struggling squads position themselves near the top while playoff hopefuls slide toward the bottom. With plenty of football still to play, here’s how the NFL draft order looks after Week 6.

  1. New York Jets (0-6)
  2. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
  4. Miami Dolphins (1-5)
  5. New Orleans Saints (1-5)
  6. Tennessee Titans (1-5)
  7. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
  8. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
  9. New York Giants (2-4)
  10. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
  11. Houston Texans (2-3)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)
  13. Carolina Panthers (3-3)
  14. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)
  15. Washington Commanders (3-3)
  16. Chicago Bears (3-2)
  17. Atlanta Falcons (3-2) - rights to the Rams
  18. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)
  19. Buffalo Bills (4-2)
  20. Denver Broncos (4-2)
  21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) - rights to the Browns
  22. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
  23. Detroit Lions (4-2)
  24. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
  25. New England Patriots (4-2)
  26. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
  27. San Francisco 49ers (4-2)
  28. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)
  29. Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) - rights to the Cowboys
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1)
  31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)
  32. Indianapolis Colts (5-1)

Nick says the Chiefs ‘are the best team in the NFL’ after beating Lions, Brou grades Cowboys | FTF

Nick says the Chiefs ‘are the best team in the NFL’ after beating Lions, Brou grades Cowboys | FTF
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Detroit Lions 30-17, and the Chiefs have improved to 3-3. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL. Plus, they discuss the scuffle between Brian Branch and the Chiefs after the game and if the Buffalo Bills are on upset alert vs the Atlanta Falcons. Broussard also grades the Cowboys following their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
